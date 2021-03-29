How to backtest (MT5) using Amazon AWS?
You can use MQL5 Cloud Network. Regards
Must the OS be 64 bit?
Would Win 10 Home 64 bit works or must it be Win 10 Pro 64 bit?
How much does it cost?
Must the OS be 64 bit?
Would Win 10 Home 64 bit works or must it be Win 10 Pro 64 bit?
How much does it cost?
Your OS is irrelevant to the MQL5 cloud - you can use it from any desktop. Here is the help regarding the cloud pricing.
Also this page can be useful.
Your OS is irrelevant to the MQL5 cloud - you can use it from any desktop. Here is the help regarding the cloud pricing.
Also this page can be useful.
Under the strategy tester's agent, its says "MQL5 Cloud Network: available in x64 version only"
Under the strategy tester's agent, its says "MQL5 Cloud Network: available in x64 version only"
Terrific. Thanks for pointing this out. I didn't see this under 64 bit.
Yet, I don't understand why 32-bit client can not use 64-bit cloud. The ex format is interchangeble.
Terrific. Thanks for pointing this out. I didn't see this under 64 bit.
Yet, I don't understand why 32-bit client can not use 64-bit cloud. The ex format is interchangeble.
also MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester Agent from https://cloud.mql5.com/en/download
cannot be install on a 32 bit system.
also MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester Agent from https://cloud.mql5.com/en/download
cannot be install on a 32 bit system.
This is perfectly understandable. The tester agents form the cloud, so all of these stuff should work on 64 bits only.
Yet 32-bit clients could benefit from sending jobs to the 64-bit cloud.
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Have you tried backtesting (MT5) using Amazon AWS?
Backtesting on my laptop is really slow.
Is it possible to bypass my CPU and use Amazon cloud computing power instead?