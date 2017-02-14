MetaTrader 5 web platform is now faster and more convenient
Whether mt5 support all broker and account type because now I am still using mt4 terminal to login account and start trading
and if mt5 web terminal used it's mean we don't need to instal platform on computer isn't?
and if mt5 web terminal used it's mean we don't need to instal platform on computer isn't?
Honestly, does anybody use the web terminal for trading, even a demo account?
Ovo Cz: Honestly, does anybody use the web terminal for trading, even a demo account?I don't but it can be useful to monitor an account when you are not at your own PC (and the mobile apps are just too restrictive in terms of visual real-estate), or you just want to monitor another trader's account with out having to install anything.
Not all brokers that have MT5 platform available on the web terminal and also on Android
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We continue to improve the MetaTrader 5 multi-asset web platform and expand its features. The latest update allows you to trade in your favorite browser with even more comfort. Launch the web terminal and try the latest innovations:
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