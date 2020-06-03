MT4 and Market Watch window - trend width
Krzysztof Klepadlo:just drag the window smaller with the mouse?
How to change trend width in the Market Watch window?
Now the Tick Chart is drawing chart only at left side and width of chart is ~10%.
How to change it to full size of the Market Watch window?
Thx Bernhard, but isn't problem with the window. Problem is with chart line. Window I can resize, but the chart curve I can't change.
Did you discover an answer to this question? If so, please update us!
Hello guys, Client terminal has common queue for ticks and it's limited. So if you have a lot of symbols added to Market Watch then lower amount of ticks in queue will be available for each symbol.
Remove all other symbols from Market Watch and queue will be used for one symbols only and ticks amount will be enough to draw full ticks chart.
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How to change trend width in the Market Watch window?
Now the Tick Chart is drawing chart only at left side and width of chart is ~10%.
How to change it to full size of the Market Watch window?