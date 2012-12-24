Automated Trading Championship 2012: Twelfth Week - Rise of Multicurrency Trading Robots
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The twelfth week of the Championship has turned out to be quite an eventful time. The leading position changed hands making it impossible to predict the winners of the Automated Trading Championship 2012. Besides, for the first time, half of the TOP-10 is occupied by multicurrency Expert Advisors.
It is not the first time that the position of JPAlonso (USA) is worsening. However, each time he was able to regain his losses, although the gap between him and his rivals has been steadily reducing. On Thursday, December 20, it seemed that all predictions of his downfall have finally come true, as his trading robot has temporarily found itself on the fourth position letting chuliweb, FIFO and SAFF occupy the TOP-3. But EURUSD has entered the phase of technical correction on Friday after the rapid growth bringing the current leader back to the first position.
The full text of the news can be found on the Championship's website: Twelfth Week - Rise of Multicurrency Trading Robots.