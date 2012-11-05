Automated Trading Championship 2012: Fifth Week - Leader's Position More Stable Than Ever
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The fifth week of the Automated Trading Championship 2012 is over and we can sum up the first results. The gap between the current leader JPAlonso and SAFF (Russia) occupying the tenth place has increased again comprising $60 000. We cannot say if it is possible to reduce that gap yet. However, we should remember that it is often not necessary to catch up with the Championship leader. Sometimes, it may be enough to wait for a leading trading robot to make a mistake and leave the top positions.
However, there is no reason to worry about JPAlonso (USA) yet - his trading robot has performed more than 20 trades within a month. According to the Rules of the Signals service, this robot's signals could have been put up for sale. Though subscription to trading signals of all Automated Trading Championship 2012 participants is free, future profits are not guaranteed.
The full text of the news can be found on the Championship's website - Fifth Week: Leader's Position More Stable Than Ever.