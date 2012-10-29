Automated Trading Championship 2012: All Is Well for Now
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Twenty trading days of the first month of the Automated Trading Championship 2012 are over, and we have already got used to the current leaders. The first two places are still occupied by mysterious JPAlonso (USA) and ROMAN5 (South Africa). Both had no losses up to the last day of the last week when the long position having 15 lots at JPAlonso's account was closed by Stop Loss. However, his trading robot has opened the new long position with the same maximum volume after three minutes.
Such persistence has seemed to be justified at the time, as the robot has entered the weekends having the floating profit exceeding $6 500. We have not yet been able to find out why the Expert Advisor called El Trader is acting in such an extravagant way. Its developer does not appear on the Championship website and keeps silence.
Read the full text of the news on the Championship's website - Fourth Week: All Is Well for Now.