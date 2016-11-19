May i know, where to start to learn mql5 OBJECT-ORIENTED PROGRAMMING from zero
thanks.
Are you a developer?
no...
wish to learning automated trading MT5
Hi
Four years ago, I was in the same situation like you. I also didn't have any programming experience.
I learned the MQL5 language by first learning the basics of the C++ language with the e-book: c++ for dummies.
And practicing in the Code Blocks compiler. http://www.codeblocks.org/
After that I switched to the MQL5 editor and start building custom indicators or modifying existing examples on this forum.
Short after that, I build own EA.
- www.codeblocks.org
You dont need to learn object oriented programming to code good eas, just procedural style works great, on reference if i
see the words class or struct i skip the page.
You dont need to learn object oriented programming to code good eas, just procedural style works great, on reference if i
see the words class or struct i skip the page.
You dont need to learn object oriented programming to code good eas, just procedural style works great, on reference if i
see the words class or struct i skip the page.
You are right about OOP, it's is not mandatory but it's also useful when you really need it.
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