May i know, where to start to learn mql5 OBJECT-ORIENTED PROGRAMMING from zero

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[Deleted]  
thanks.
 
forexparvenu:
thanks.
Are you a developer?
[Deleted]  
Mohammad Soubra:
Are you a developer?

no...

wish to learning automated trading MT5 

 

Hi

Four years ago, I was in the same situation like you. I also didn't have any programming experience.

I learned the MQL5 language by first learning the basics of the C++ language with the e-book: c++ for dummies.

<__>

And practicing in the Code Blocks compiler. http://www.codeblocks.org/

After that I switched to the MQL5 editor and start building custom indicators or modifying existing examples on this forum. 

Short after that, I build own EA.

Code::Blocks
  • www.codeblocks.org
After struggling with the hardware issues we had with the old server, we finally took the plunge and moved to a new (and hopefully better) server! Services are still being enabled and configured on the new server but most user-critical services should be up and running. These include the main web site and the forums. For those interested, the...
 

You dont need to learn object oriented programming to code good eas, just procedural style works great, on reference if i

see the words class or struct i skip the page. 

[Deleted]  
tele2112:

You dont need to learn object oriented programming to code good eas, just procedural style works great, on reference if i

see the words class or struct i skip the page. 

better finding programmer for coding.
 
Start with some simple things then gradually move to more difficult one step at the time.
 
tele2112:

You dont need to learn object oriented programming to code good eas, just procedural style works great, on reference if i

see the words class or struct i skip the page


You are right about OOP, it's is not mandatory but it's also useful when you really need it.

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