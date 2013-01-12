MetaEditor 5 is blurred at this high DPI setting...

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[Deleted]  
The MacBook Pro with retina display has a very high density of pixels, 

which is very clear and clean the font.  (2880 x 1800 Pixel)

As a result, you can work as a programmer much longer and more enjoyable.

This high resolution supports many Windows programs.
MetaEditor 5 is blurred at this high DPI setting, or Look Fuzzy and Have Clipped Text.

 

 

 

Suggestion: Is it possible to adjust resolution the fonts and icons in the MetaEditor 5 for retina?

 

An in-depth explanation of over-sized fonts and blurriness in Windows applications: http://blogs.msdn.com/b/patricka/arc...pped-text.aspx

[Deleted]  
up.
 
FinGeR:
The MacBook Pro with retina display has a very high density of pixels, 

which is very clear and clean the font.  (2880 x 1800 Pixel)

As a result, you can work as a programmer much longer and more enjoyable.

This high resolution supports many Windows programs.
MetaEditor 5 is blurred at this high DPI setting, or Look Fuzzy and Have Clipped Text.

Suggestion: Is it possible to adjust resolution the fonts and icons in the MetaEditor 5 for retina?

An in-depth explanation of over-sized fonts and blurriness in Windows applications: http://blogs.msdn.com/b/patricka/arc...pped-text.aspx

Are you proposing a suggestion or asking a question ? :)

I don't have high density monitor nor 7, I can not answer this, maybe other forumer who have high density monitor and run windows 7 natively (read : not running Window on Mac or Linux) can answer correctly.

Since you have high density monitor (although it run on Mac), what happen when you follow the suggestion from MSDN blog ? 

[Deleted]  

Are you proposing a suggestion or asking a question ? :)

what happen when you follow the suggestion from MSDN blog ? 

The problem. In the screenshot above. The simple Windows "notepad" has a clear font. "MetaEditor 5" has blurry font.  (2880 x 1800 Pixel)

2880 x 1800 Pixel you can work as a programmer much longer and more enjoyable. 

 
Play around with settings and find the one that works well with everything its not a must you max out your pc just because it supports it
 
tonny:
Play around with settings and find the one that works well with everything its not a must you max out your pc just because it supports it
agree
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