Watching products or systems

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Could someone point in the direction of how to watch a system or product available. I'm going through the market place drawing up a shortlist of products that are of interest to me and I'm amazed I cannot work out how to bookmark/favourite/watch them, probably a required enhancement if these do not exist or new spectacles for me... Lol
 

Hi mindee,

if you open the product page in the market tab of your MT4 terminal you can add them as favorite.

You'll find this button right next to the Reviews tab -> click on the little star to add the product as favorite.

market_fav 

 

If you want to add forum threads you can click on the star next to the thread title.

favorite 

 

Best regards

Daniel 

 
Daniel Stein:

Hi mindee,

if you open the product page in the market tab of your MT4 terminal you can add them as favorite.

You'll find this button right next to the Reviews tab -> click on the little star to add the product as favorite.

 

 

If you want to add forum threads you can click on the star next to the thread title.

 

 

Best regards

Daniel 

Thank you Daniel.

 

Does that mean it is not possible to do this from within MQL5.com? I preferred searching in MQL5 rather than in MT4

 

Cheers

 David 

 

Hi David, 

you are right.

It would be much easier to manage all favorites on the website but the method above is currently the only working one.

 

I know the MQL5 Service Desk is open for improvements and suggestions.

So please feel free to open a Service Desk ticket and send them your ideas about a better handling of the favorites.

 

Best regards

Daniel 

 
Daniel Stein:

Hi David, 

you are right.

It would be much easier to manage all favorites on the website but the method above is currently the only working one.

 

I know the MQL5 Service Desk is open for improvements and suggestions.

So please feel free to open a Service Desk ticket and send them your ideas about a better handling of the favorites.

 

Best regards

Daniel 

Hi Daniel,

 

Thanks for the help and I'll follow up with them. Coincidentally I did think to contact support but again, I couldn't find how to hence the post to the forum.

 

I hope you had a good day today trading FOMC.

 

Cheers 

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