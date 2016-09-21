Watching products or systems

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Hi mindee,
if you open the product page in the market tab of your MT4 terminal you can add them as favorite.
You'll find this button right next to the Reviews tab -> click on the little star to add the product as favorite.
If you want to add forum threads you can click on the star next to the thread title.
Best regards
Daniel
Hi mindee,
if you open the product page in the market tab of your MT4 terminal you can add them as favorite.
You'll find this button right next to the Reviews tab -> click on the little star to add the product as favorite.
If you want to add forum threads you can click on the star next to the thread title.
Best regards
Daniel
Thank you Daniel.
Does that mean it is not possible to do this from within MQL5.com? I preferred searching in MQL5 rather than in MT4
Cheers
David
Hi David,
you are right.
It would be much easier to manage all favorites on the website but the method above is currently the only working one.
I know the MQL5 Service Desk is open for improvements and suggestions.
So please feel free to open a Service Desk ticket and send them your ideas about a better handling of the favorites.
Best regards
Daniel
Hi David,
you are right.
It would be much easier to manage all favorites on the website but the method above is currently the only working one.
I know the MQL5 Service Desk is open for improvements and suggestions.
So please feel free to open a Service Desk ticket and send them your ideas about a better handling of the favorites.
Best regards
Daniel
Hi Daniel,
Thanks for the help and I'll follow up with them. Coincidentally I did think to contact support but again, I couldn't find how to hence the post to the forum.
I hope you had a good day today trading FOMC.
Cheers
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