Indicators: LinesProfitLoss

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LinesProfitLoss:

Calculates profit (loss) of the current orders on the symbol.

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Author: Taras Slobodyanik

 
Automated-Trading:

LinesProfitLoss:

Author: Taras Slobodyanik

Very nice indicator, thanks!

If you can, in a next version, please add the choice to count in pips also.

 
arvacon:

Very nice indicator, thanks!

If you can, in a next version, please add the choice to count in pips also.

Yes, in the next release will be:

What's new:

1) Fixed jumping-level error when changing the timeframe. 
2) Added option "To count in money or in pips".

 
Taras Slobodyanik:
Yes, in the next release will be:

What's new:

1) Fixed jumping-level error when changing the timeframe. 
2) Added option "To count in money or in pips".

Perfect then! :)
 

Hi

please help to use indicator

thank 

 

Very usefull indicator.

Can you please add calculation of commision and swap?


Thank you.

 
Berry Masli:

Very usefull indicator.

Can you please add calculation of commision and swap?


Thank you.


Use the version from the Market, there are fixed bugs.

 
nice indicator , very usefull ....would you'll make calculation for hedge position.? i think it will be better more ... best regards :)
 
Sounds Great!
 
Can  string to Center align?
 

can u fixed this ... 

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