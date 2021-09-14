Indicators: LinesProfitLoss
Author: Taras Slobodyanik
Very nice indicator, thanks!
If you can, in a next version, please add the choice to count in pips also.
Very nice indicator, thanks!
If you can, in a next version, please add the choice to count in pips also.
1) Fixed jumping-level error when changing the timeframe.
2) Added option "To count in money or in pips".
1) Fixed jumping-level error when changing the timeframe.
2) Added option "To count in money or in pips".
Hi
please help to use indicator
thank
Very usefull indicator.
Can you please add calculation of commision and swap?
Thank you.
Very usefull indicator.
Can you please add calculation of commision and swap?
Thank you.
Use the version from the Market, there are fixed bugs.
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LinesProfitLoss:
Calculates profit (loss) of the current orders on the symbol.
Author: Taras Slobodyanik