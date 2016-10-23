ea competition! - page 2

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Erdenebayar Lamjav:
That EAs increase lot exponentialy, not fixed size lot. I am interesting how about that all EA of Market has fixed 0.1 lot, then what result show us. It's...
Look at the Report in Pips, a fixed lot size would give you exactly the same results, just because you increase the lot size doesn't mean that you will make more Pips...
 
Not in my case... the dynamic lot size maximizes profit.
 
Marco vd Heijden:
Not in my case... the dynamic lot size maximizes profit.
Profit in Money not in Pips (Points)...
 
MhFx7:
Profit in Money not in Points...

What are you talking about of course it's profit in money not points.

If it used a fixed lotsize the acceleration factor would be zero and it would take many many times the amount of time to get to the same results in comparison to a dynamic run.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

What are you talking about of course it's profit in money not points.

If it used a fixed lotsize the acceleration factor would be zero and it would take many many times the amount of time to get to the same results in comparison to a dynamic run.

Erdenebayar was asking about the results with 0.1 fixed lot size and i told him that the results would be the same in terms of Pips (Points)...
So the Win Rate, Risk Reward, Profit Factor would be very very similar.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

I did.

It's actually just a few lines of code.

Well im not a coder i just used a generator and set the signals to match my strategy the best i could. I think i could improve it but ill have to add some code manually. Id like to have it open more positions but have that dynamic increment of lot size and 1% risk management.. 
 

i have improved my strategy.. this is a 10 month backtest on a micro account..

   

 
10 months on a pro account
 
Are these all live accounts results?
 
PCWalker:
Are these all live accounts results?
Of course not.
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