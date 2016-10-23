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That EAs increase lot exponentialy, not fixed size lot. I am interesting how about that all EA of Market has fixed 0.1 lot, then what result show us. It's...
Not in my case... the dynamic lot size maximizes profit.
Profit in Money not in Points...
What are you talking about of course it's profit in money not points.
If it used a fixed lotsize the acceleration factor would be zero and it would take many many times the amount of time to get to the same results in comparison to a dynamic run.
What are you talking about of course it's profit in money not points.
If it used a fixed lotsize the acceleration factor would be zero and it would take many many times the amount of time to get to the same results in comparison to a dynamic run.
Erdenebayar was asking about the results with 0.1 fixed lot size and i told him that the results would be the same in terms of Pips (Points)...
So the Win Rate, Risk Reward, Profit Factor would be very very similar.
I did.
It's actually just a few lines of code.
i have improved my strategy.. this is a 10 month backtest on a micro account..
Are these all live accounts results?