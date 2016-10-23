ea competition!
lets have a competition of our back testing results!
Files:
Capture.PNG 81 kb
What about year result?
i put a year in but it only tested about 4 months..
wow! thats insane. i dont think anyone can beat that.. did you make that?
kodieivie:
wow! thats insane. i dont think anyone can beat that.. did you make that?
wow! thats insane. i dont think anyone can beat that.. did you make that?
I did.
It's actually just a few lines of code.
That EAs increase lot exponentialy, not fixed size lot. I am interesting how about that all EA of Market has fixed 0.1 lot, then what result show us. It's...
Erdenebayar Lamjav:
That EAs increase lot exponentialy, not fixed size lot. I am interesting how about that all EA of Market has fixed 0.1 lot, then what result show us. It's...
That EAs increase lot exponentialy, not fixed size lot. I am interesting how about that all EA of Market has fixed 0.1 lot, then what result show us. It's...
It has dynamic lotsize because if the account grows, positionsize should grow also.
Likewise if the account shrinks, positionsize will also become less.
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