Is there a way to access partial close function in Mt4 interface

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Hi

I was wondering if anyone here might know the following or have a suggestion of how to do the following:

Say I open a postion using the MarketDepth Window by click buy like below

The trade will fill even if there is no tick that comes into the platform.The broker just needs to fill the order if possible at that price.

Now if I Close on the window the order will close even if there is no tick.The problem is you can't close a partial position on that window.Only the whole order,so if I want to close the order partially I need to open the Order Window like below

 

 

 

 

If I click on the close button that window it partially close the size I wanted even if there is no tick that comes in.

My problem is I don't like that big window I want a small window or a button or something but I have in the past made an EA that can do the job but needs a tick to run.

There has to be a different function activated for the button that the mt4 interface produces as apposed to what we code in the EAs

Is there a way I can access that function or how does it work as I have limited knowledge about coding but only some idea about the nuts and bolts of mt4.

Is there anyone that know the mt4 platform that well or where can I ask ?

Thank you for your time  

 
ROOI:

Hi

I was wondering if anyone here might know the following or have a suggestion of how to do the following:

Say I open a postion using the MarketDepth Window by click buy like below

The trade will fill even if there is no tick that comes into the platform.The broker just needs to fill the order if possible at that price.

Now if I Close on the window the order will close even if there is no tick.The problem is you can't close a partial position on that window.Only the whole order,so if I want to close the order partially I need to open the Order Window like below

 

 

 

 

If I click on the close button that window it partially close the size I wanted even if there is no tick that comes in.

My problem is I don't like that big window I want a small window or a button or something but I have in the past made an EA that can do the job but needs a tick to run.

There has to be a different function activated for the button that the mt4 interface produces as apposed to what we code in the EAs

Is there a way I can access that function or how does it work as I have limited knowledge about coding but only some idea about the nuts and bolts of mt4.

Is there anyone that know the mt4 platform that well or where can I ask ?

Thank you for your time  

If you put that previous robot OnTIck() code in:

OnTimer()
 {

 }
Function then it does not need a tick anymore it will run on set intervals.
 
Marco vd Heijden:

If you put that previous robot OnTIck() code in:

Function then it does not need a tick anymore it will run on set intervals.

I see, Thank you very much for this info.

 

Would you mind helping as to how to update the code below please

 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                           PartialClose_EA_V1.mq4 |
//|                                         Copyright 2014, bla |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2014, bla"
#property link      "http://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "blabla"

#property strict

input double      Percent=50.0;
input int         Slippage=3;
input int         X_Distance=20;
input int         Y_Distance=50;
input int         Corner=1;

bool     Partial=false;
double   mult=1.0;


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//---
   if(Digits==1 || Digits==3 || Digits==5) mult=10.0;
   
   if(!ObjectCreate(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJ_BUTTON,0,0,0))
   {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to create the button! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(INIT_FAILED);
   }

   //--- set button coordinates
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,X_Distance);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,Y_Distance);
   //--- set button size
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_XSIZE,100);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_YSIZE,30);
   //--- set the chart's corner, relative to which point coordinates are defined
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_CORNER,Corner);
   //--- set the text
   ObjectSetString(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_TEXT,"PARTIAL CLOSE");
   //--- set text font
   ObjectSetString(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_FONT,"Arial");
   //--- set font size
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,9);
   //--- set text color
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_COLOR,clrBlack);
   //--- set background color
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,C'236,233,216');
   //--- set border color
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,clrNONE);
   //--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true)
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_BACK,false);
   //--- set button state
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_STATE,false);
   //--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the button by mouse
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,false);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_SELECTED,false);
   //--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object PartialClose_EA in the object list
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_HIDDEN,false);
   //--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_ZORDER,0);
   //--- successful execution

//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
  
  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
//---
   ObjectDelete(0,"PartialClose_EA");
//---
}
  

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert PartialClose function                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void PartialClose()
{
//---
   int result;
   
   for (int i = OrdersTotal()-1; i >= 0; i--) 
   {
      if(!OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES)) continue;
      if(OrderSymbol() == Symbol() && (OrderType()<2) )
      {
         while(IsTradeContextBusy()) Sleep(50);
         RefreshRates();
         
         double lot = OrderLots()*Percent/100.0;
         lot = MathMax(lot,SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN));
         lot = MathMin(lot,SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX));
         double volumeStep = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP);
         int digits = (int)MathCeil(MathLog10(1/volumeStep));
         lot = NormalizeDouble(lot,digits);
         
         if(OrderType() == OP_BUY) 
         {
            result = OrderClose(OrderTicket(),lot,Bid,Slippage,clrGold);
         } 
         else if(OrderType() == OP_SELL)
         {
            result = OrderClose(OrderTicket(),lot,Ask,Slippage,clrGold);
         }
      }
   }
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_STATE,false);
   ObjectSetString(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_TEXT,"PARTIAL CLOSE");
   Partial=false;
   
//---
}


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()                                                                                         // Is this only place to change ?
{
//---
   if(Partial) PartialClose();
}
  
  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
{
//---
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam=="PartialClose_EA")
   {
      Partial=true;
      ObjectSetString(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_TEXT,"Wait...");
   }
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                           PartialClose_EA_V1.mq4 |
//|                                         Copyright 2014, bla |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2014, bla"
#property link      "http://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "blabla"

#property strict

input double      Percent=50.0;
input int         Slippage=3;
input int         X_Distance=20;
input int         Y_Distance=50;
input int         Corner=1;

bool     Partial=false;
double   mult=1.0;


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- create timer
   EventSetMillisecondTimer(250);
//---
   if(Digits==1 || Digits==3 || Digits==5) mult=10.0;
   
   if(!ObjectCreate(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJ_BUTTON,0,0,0))
   {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to create the button! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(INIT_FAILED);
   }

   //--- set button coordinates
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,X_Distance);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,Y_Distance);
   //--- set button size
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_XSIZE,100);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_YSIZE,30);
   //--- set the chart's corner, relative to which point coordinates are defined
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_CORNER,Corner);
   //--- set the text
   ObjectSetString(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_TEXT,"PARTIAL CLOSE");
   //--- set text font
   ObjectSetString(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_FONT,"Arial");
   //--- set font size
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,9);
   //--- set text color
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_COLOR,clrBlack);
   //--- set background color
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,C'236,233,216');
   //--- set border color
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,clrNONE);
   //--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true)
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_BACK,false);
   //--- set button state
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_STATE,false);
   //--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the button by mouse
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,false);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_SELECTED,false);
   //--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object PartialClose_EA in the object list
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_HIDDEN,false);
   //--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_ZORDER,0);
   //--- successful execution

//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
  
  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
//--- destroy timer
   EventKillTimer();
//---
   ObjectDelete(0,"PartialClose_EA");
//---
}
  

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert PartialClose function                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void PartialClose()
{
//---
   int result;
   
   for (int i = OrdersTotal()-1; i >= 0; i--) 
   {
      if(!OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES)) continue;
      if(OrderSymbol() == Symbol() && (OrderType()<2) )
      {
         while(IsTradeContextBusy()) Sleep(50);
         RefreshRates();
         
         double lot = OrderLots()*Percent/100.0;
         lot = MathMax(lot,SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN));
         lot = MathMin(lot,SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX));
         double volumeStep = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP);
         int digits = (int)MathCeil(MathLog10(1/volumeStep));
         lot = NormalizeDouble(lot,digits);
         
         if(OrderType() == OP_BUY) 
         {
            result = OrderClose(OrderTicket(),lot,Bid,Slippage,clrGold);
         } 
         else if(OrderType() == OP_SELL)
         {
            result = OrderClose(OrderTicket(),lot,Ask,Slippage,clrGold);
         }
      }
   }
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_STATE,false);
   ObjectSetString(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_TEXT,"PARTIAL CLOSE");
   Partial=false;
   
//---
}


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()                                                                                         // Is this only place to change ?
{
//---
   //if(Partial) PartialClose();
}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert timer function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTimer()                                                                                         // Is this only place to change ?
{
//---
   if(Partial) PartialClose();
}  
  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
{
//---
   if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam=="PartialClose_EA")
   {
      Partial=true;
      ObjectSetString(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_TEXT,"Wait...");
   }
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
Marco vd Heijden:

I see, 

 

Thank you very much for the help and advice.

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