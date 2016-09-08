Is there a way to access partial close function in Mt4 interface
ROOI:
Hi
Say I open a postion using the MarketDepth Window by click buy like belowThe trade will fill even if there is no tick that comes into the platform.The broker just needs to fill the order if possible at that price.
Now if I Close on the window the order will close even if there is no tick.The problem is you can't close a partial position on that window.Only the whole order,so if I want to close the order partially I need to open the Order Window like below
My problem is I don't like that big window I want a small window or a button or something but I have in the past made an EA that can do the job but needs a tick to run.
There has to be a different function activated for the button that the mt4 interface produces as apposed to what we code in the EAs
Is there a way I can access that function or how does it work as I have limited knowledge about coding but only some idea about the nuts and bolts of mt4.
Is there anyone that know the mt4 platform that well or where can I ask ?
Hi
I was wondering if anyone here might know the following or have a suggestion of how to do the following:
Say I open a postion using the MarketDepth Window by click buy like below
Now if I Close on the window the order will close even if there is no tick.The problem is you can't close a partial position on that window.Only the whole order,so if I want to close the order partially I need to open the Order Window like below
If I click on the close button that window it partially close the size I wanted even if there is no tick that comes in.
My problem is I don't like that big window I want a small window or a button or something but I have in the past made an EA that can do the job but needs a tick to run.
There has to be a different function activated for the button that the mt4 interface produces as apposed to what we code in the EAs
Is there a way I can access that function or how does it work as I have limited knowledge about coding but only some idea about the nuts and bolts of mt4.
Is there anyone that know the mt4 platform that well or where can I ask ?
Thank you for your time
If you put that previous robot OnTIck() code in:
OnTimer()
{
}Function then it does not need a tick anymore it will run on set intervals.
Marco vd Heijden:
If you put that previous robot OnTIck() code in:Function then it does not need a tick anymore it will run on set intervals.
If you put that previous robot OnTIck() code in:
I see, Thank you very much for this info.
Would you mind helping as to how to update the code below please
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| PartialClose_EA_V1.mq4 | //| Copyright 2014, bla | //| http://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2014, bla" #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property description "blabla" #property strict input double Percent=50.0; input int Slippage=3; input int X_Distance=20; input int Y_Distance=50; input int Corner=1; bool Partial=false; double mult=1.0; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- if(Digits==1 || Digits==3 || Digits==5) mult=10.0; if(!ObjectCreate(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJ_BUTTON,0,0,0)) { Print(__FUNCTION__, ": failed to create the button! Error code = ",GetLastError()); return(INIT_FAILED); } //--- set button coordinates ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,X_Distance); ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,Y_Distance); //--- set button size ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_XSIZE,100); ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_YSIZE,30); //--- set the chart's corner, relative to which point coordinates are defined ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_CORNER,Corner); //--- set the text ObjectSetString(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_TEXT,"PARTIAL CLOSE"); //--- set text font ObjectSetString(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_FONT,"Arial"); //--- set font size ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,9); //--- set text color ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_COLOR,clrBlack); //--- set background color ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,C'236,233,216'); //--- set border color ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,clrNONE); //--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true) ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_BACK,false); //--- set button state ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_STATE,false); //--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the button by mouse ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,false); ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_SELECTED,false); //--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object PartialClose_EA in the object list ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_HIDDEN,false); //--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_ZORDER,0); //--- successful execution //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- ObjectDelete(0,"PartialClose_EA"); //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert PartialClose function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void PartialClose() { //--- int result; for (int i = OrdersTotal()-1; i >= 0; i--) { if(!OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES)) continue; if(OrderSymbol() == Symbol() && (OrderType()<2) ) { while(IsTradeContextBusy()) Sleep(50); RefreshRates(); double lot = OrderLots()*Percent/100.0; lot = MathMax(lot,SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN)); lot = MathMin(lot,SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX)); double volumeStep = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP); int digits = (int)MathCeil(MathLog10(1/volumeStep)); lot = NormalizeDouble(lot,digits); if(OrderType() == OP_BUY) { result = OrderClose(OrderTicket(),lot,Bid,Slippage,clrGold); } else if(OrderType() == OP_SELL) { result = OrderClose(OrderTicket(),lot,Ask,Slippage,clrGold); } } } ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_STATE,false); ObjectSetString(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_TEXT,"PARTIAL CLOSE"); Partial=false; //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() // Is this only place to change ? { //--- if(Partial) PartialClose(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam=="PartialClose_EA") { Partial=true; ObjectSetString(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_TEXT,"Wait..."); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| PartialClose_EA_V1.mq4 | //| Copyright 2014, bla | //| http://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2014, bla" #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property description "blabla" #property strict input double Percent=50.0; input int Slippage=3; input int X_Distance=20; input int Y_Distance=50; input int Corner=1; bool Partial=false; double mult=1.0; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create timer EventSetMillisecondTimer(250); //--- if(Digits==1 || Digits==3 || Digits==5) mult=10.0; if(!ObjectCreate(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJ_BUTTON,0,0,0)) { Print(__FUNCTION__, ": failed to create the button! Error code = ",GetLastError()); return(INIT_FAILED); } //--- set button coordinates ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,X_Distance); ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,Y_Distance); //--- set button size ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_XSIZE,100); ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_YSIZE,30); //--- set the chart's corner, relative to which point coordinates are defined ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_CORNER,Corner); //--- set the text ObjectSetString(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_TEXT,"PARTIAL CLOSE"); //--- set text font ObjectSetString(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_FONT,"Arial"); //--- set font size ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,9); //--- set text color ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_COLOR,clrBlack); //--- set background color ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,C'236,233,216'); //--- set border color ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,clrNONE); //--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true) ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_BACK,false); //--- set button state ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_STATE,false); //--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the button by mouse ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,false); ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_SELECTED,false); //--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object PartialClose_EA in the object list ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_HIDDEN,false); //--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_ZORDER,0); //--- successful execution //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy timer EventKillTimer(); //--- ObjectDelete(0,"PartialClose_EA"); //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert PartialClose function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void PartialClose() { //--- int result; for (int i = OrdersTotal()-1; i >= 0; i--) { if(!OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES)) continue; if(OrderSymbol() == Symbol() && (OrderType()<2) ) { while(IsTradeContextBusy()) Sleep(50); RefreshRates(); double lot = OrderLots()*Percent/100.0; lot = MathMax(lot,SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN)); lot = MathMin(lot,SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX)); double volumeStep = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP); int digits = (int)MathCeil(MathLog10(1/volumeStep)); lot = NormalizeDouble(lot,digits); if(OrderType() == OP_BUY) { result = OrderClose(OrderTicket(),lot,Bid,Slippage,clrGold); } else if(OrderType() == OP_SELL) { result = OrderClose(OrderTicket(),lot,Ask,Slippage,clrGold); } } } ObjectSetInteger(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_STATE,false); ObjectSetString(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_TEXT,"PARTIAL CLOSE"); Partial=false; //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() // Is this only place to change ? { //--- //if(Partial) PartialClose(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert timer function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() // Is this only place to change ? { //--- if(Partial) PartialClose(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && sparam=="PartialClose_EA") { Partial=true; ObjectSetString(0,"PartialClose_EA",OBJPROP_TEXT,"Wait..."); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Marco vd Heijden:
I see,
Thank you very much for the help and advice.
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Hi
I was wondering if anyone here might know the following or have a suggestion of how to do the following:
Say I open a postion using the MarketDepth Window by click buy like belowThe trade will fill even if there is no tick that comes into the platform.The broker just needs to fill the order if possible at that price.
Now if I Close on the window the order will close even if there is no tick.The problem is you can't close a partial position on that window.Only the whole order,so if I want to close the order partially I need to open the Order Window like below
My problem is I don't like that big window I want a small window or a button or something but I have in the past made an EA that can do the job but needs a tick to run.
There has to be a different function activated for the button that the mt4 interface produces as apposed to what we code in the EAs
Is there a way I can access that function or how does it work as I have limited knowledge about coding but only some idea about the nuts and bolts of mt4.
Is there anyone that know the mt4 platform that well or where can I ask ?
Thank you for your time