Cannot enable "Use hedge in trading" option

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Hi Everyone,

I tried to open a demo account in MT5 platform. I couldn't enable "Use hedge in trading" option. I couldn't tick it. Please help me to enable it.

Thanks in advance.


 
Gopalakrishna R:

Hi Everyone,

I tried to open a demo account in MT5 platform. I couldn't enable "Use hedge in trading" option. I couldn't tick it. Please help me to enable it.

Thanks in advance.


Click on the list of "Account type", also update the terminal (on are given the moment build 1401). To what trade server you are connected? To MetaQuotes-Demo?
 
Karputov Vladimir:
Click on the list of "Account type", also update the terminal (on are given the moment build 1401). To what trade server you are connected? To MetaQuotes-Demo?
Serverccount Type
 
maybe you better try mt4 for hedging
 
Gopalakrishna R:

Hi Everyone,

I tried to open a demo account in MT5 platform. I couldn't enable "Use hedge in trading" option. I couldn't tick it. Please help me to enable it.

Thanks in advance.


you must download MT5 of mql5.

https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe

 
Gopalakrishna R:
These servers do not support hedging.
Open a demo account on MetaQuotes-Demo server.
 
Karputov Vladimir:
These servers do not support hedging.
Open a demo account on MetaQuotes-Demo server.
Thank you Karputov Vladimir. It works.
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