Cannot enable "Use hedge in trading" option
Gopalakrishna R:Click on the list of "Account type", also update the terminal (on are given the moment build 1401). To what trade server you are connected? To MetaQuotes-Demo?
Hi Everyone,
I tried to open a demo account in MT5 platform. I couldn't enable "Use hedge in trading" option. I couldn't tick it. Please help me to enable it.
Thanks in advance.
Karputov Vladimir:
Click on the list of "Account type", also update the terminal (on are given the moment build 1401). To what trade server you are connected? To MetaQuotes-Demo?
Click on the list of "Account type", also update the terminal (on are given the moment build 1401). To what trade server you are connected? To MetaQuotes-Demo?
maybe you better try mt4 for hedging
Gopalakrishna R:
Hi Everyone,
I tried to open a demo account in MT5 platform. I couldn't enable "Use hedge in trading" option. I couldn't tick it. Please help me to enable it.
Thanks in advance.
you must download MT5 of mql5.
https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe
Gopalakrishna R:
These servers do not support hedging.
Open a demo account on MetaQuotes-Demo server.
Karputov Vladimir:Thank you Karputov Vladimir. It works.
These servers do not support hedging.
Open a demo account on MetaQuotes-Demo server.
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Hi Everyone,
I tried to open a demo account in MT5 platform. I couldn't enable "Use hedge in trading" option. I couldn't tick it. Please help me to enable it.
Thanks in advance.