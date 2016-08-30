Metatrader 5 alerts in a wrong way
I have a problem. My MT is ok until it disconnects from the server. After that, as it reconnects to the server, I get a lot of alerts,emails and notifications for the previous buy and sell signals. As it finishes, again it disconnects and this goes on and on....
Is there any way to avoid that?
I have a problem. My MT is ok until it disconnects from the server. After that, as it reconnects to the server, I get a lot of alerts,emails and notifications for the previous buy and sell signals. As it finishes, again it disconnects and this goes on and on....
Is there any way to avoid that?
The terminal settings, uncheck "Enable Push notifications":
Get a decent connection.
Past events alerts?
No idea sorry ...
You can check the following - in Metatrader: Tools - Options - Notifications
The terminal settings, uncheck "Enable Push notifications":
It was and is unchecked but a repeated signal happens again and again.
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I have a problem. My MT is ok until it disconnects from the server. After that, as it reconnects to the server, I get a lot of alerts,emails and notifications for the previous buy and sell signals. As it finishes, again it disconnects and this goes on and on....
Is there any way to avoid that?