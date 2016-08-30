Metatrader 5 alerts in a wrong way

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I have a problem. My MT is ok until it disconnects from the server. After that, as it reconnects to the server, I get a lot of alerts,emails and notifications for the previous buy and sell signals. As it finishes, again it disconnects and this goes on and on....

Is there any way to avoid that?

 
564867:

I have a problem. My MT is ok until it disconnects from the server. After that, as it reconnects to the server, I get a lot of alerts,emails and notifications for the previous buy and sell signals. As it finishes, again it disconnects and this goes on and on....

Is there any way to avoid that?

Get a decent connection.
 

Past events alerts?
No idea sorry ...

You can check the following - in Metatrader: Tools - Options - Notifications



 
564867:

I have a problem. My MT is ok until it disconnects from the server. After that, as it reconnects to the server, I get a lot of alerts,emails and notifications for the previous buy and sell signals. As it finishes, again it disconnects and this goes on and on....

Is there any way to avoid that?

The terminal settings, uncheck "Enable Push notifications":

The terminal settings, uncheck "Enable Push notifications" 

 
Marco vd Heijden:
Get a decent connection.
It worked for that pro. thanks
 
Sergey Golubev:

Past events alerts?
No idea sorry ...

You can check the following - in Metatrader: Tools - Options - Notifications



The signals repeat I think. I mean it's just repeat the signal for 7 minutes ago. what's wrong with it?
 
Karputov Vladimir:

The terminal settings, uncheck "Enable Push notifications":

 

It was and is unchecked but a repeated signal happens again and again.
 
564867:
It was and is unchecked but a repeated signal happens again and again.
What is coming? Describe in detail. Also unload all indicators and expert advisors.
 
Karputov Vladimir:
What is coming? Describe in detail. Also unload all indicators and expert advisors.
The buy and sell alerts. a window pops and there is a lot of alerts for one or two symbols and the buy and sell alerts. It doesn't happen with unloaded indicators.
 
Karputov Vladimir:
What is coming? Describe in detail. Also unload all indicators and expert advisors.
I think there was a problem with braintrend2sig indicator. I unloaded it and the problem seems to be finished.
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