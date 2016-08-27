EURUSD Technical Analysis 2016, 21.08 - 28.08: Fibo resistance with ascending triangle to be broken for the daily bullish to be resumed - page 2
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.08.25 14:59
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD and GBP/USD: Durable Goods Orders
2016-08-25 12:30 GMT | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Durable Goods Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods.
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GBP/USD M5: 23 pips range price movement by U.S. Durable Goods Orders news event
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EUR/USD M5: 17 pips range price movement by U.S. Durable Goods Orders news event
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.08.26 08:19
Technical Targets for EUR/USD by United Overseas Bank (based on the article)
H4 price is located above 100 SMA/200 SMA for the bullish market condition: the price is on ranging within the following support/resistance levels:
The price is testing 1.1296 resistance level together with ascending triangle pattern to above.
Daily price. United Overseas Bank is expecting for EUR/USD to be continuing with the ranging bullish market condition within 1.1190/1.1370 range:
"As highlighted yesterday, unless EUR can move and stay above 1.1310/15, the bullish outlook would shift to neutral. While further EUR strength would not be surprising further out, the current price action suggests that this pair has entered a consolidation phase and only a clear break out of the expected 1.1190/1.1370 sideway trading range would indicate the start of directional move."
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.08.26 16:26
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD and GBP/USD: Fed Chair Yellen Speaks
2016-08-26 14:00 GMT | [USD - Fed Chair Yellen Speaks]
[USD - Fed Chair Yellen Speaks] = Speech titled "The Federal Reserve's Monetary Policy Toolkit" at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City Economic Symposium, in Jackson Hole
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"Although fiscal policies and structural reforms can play an important role in strengthening the U.S. economy, my primary message today is that I expect monetary policy will continue to play a vital part in promoting a stable and healthy economy. New policy tools, which helped the Federal Reserve respond to the financial crisis and Great Recession, are likely to remain useful in dealing with future downturns. Additional tools may be needed and will be the subject of research and debate. But even if average interest rates remain lower than in the past, I believe that monetary policy will, under most conditions, be able to respond effectively."
==========GBP/USD M5: 136 pips range price movement by Fed Chair Yellen Speech news event
==========EUR/USD M5: 100 pips range price movement by Fed Chair Yellen Speech news event
yes. thank you
thank you.