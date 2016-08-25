MT5 setup fail like this

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I try to download MT5 but always fail like this. I have tried and waited for whole day.........

 

 
Amy Liu:

I try to download MT5 but always fail like this. I have tried and waited for whole day.........

 

Hi can you please temporarily disable virus protection and run the installer as administrator.
 
Marco vd Heijden:
Hi can you please temporarily disable virus protection and run the installer as administrator.

I can install MT4 from any brokers.

Now run it as administrator and closed virus protection. It's the same......... 

[Deleted]  
Amy Liu:

I can install MT4 from any brokers.

Now run it as administrator and closed virus protection. It's the same......... 

Please check your antivirus/firewall. Try download here
 
Aleksey Pak:
Please check your antivirus/firewall. Try download here
Thank you very much. I tried and I can setup MT5 at home, but I cannot setup MT5 in my office. I can setup MT4 both at home and in my office. So, there will be some network issue somehow in MT5 setup.
[Deleted]  
Amy Liu:
Thank you very much. I tried and I can setup MT5 at home, but I cannot setup MT5 in my office. I can setup MT4 both at home and in my office. So, there will be some network issue somehow in MT5 setup.
Do you use proxy in the office?
 
Why you not contact with the broker(s)
Inform the broker maybe the problem from them
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