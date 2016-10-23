Custom analysis via ontester not working properly on mt4
Thanks :) Only one ontester "item" can be shown?
Maurizio Maggini:You can provide only one value per pass. I'm not sure how would you optimize on many. Hence only one is shown (on a single row).
Thanks :) Only one ontester "item" can be shown?
Thanks :) Only one ontester "item" can be shown?
Stanislav Korotky:
You can provide only one value per pass. I'm not sure how would you optimize on many. Hence only one is shown (on a single row).
You can provide only one value per pass. I'm not sure how would you optimize on many. Hence only one is shown (on a single row).
I meant that I would like to see on the optimization results tab 2 or more custom analysis like the recovery factor and the % of winners or something like that. It would be nice to have that ability to do that as you can do it on other software like amibroker.
Maurizio Maggini:You can write your sugesstion to the service desk.
I meant that I would like to see on the optimization results tab 2 or more custom analysis like the recovery factor and the % of winners or something like that. It would be nice to have that ability to do that as you can do it on other software like amibroker.
How you don't get bored with this old fashion optimization process, you need to move to real time data mining style of expert advisors, which are the only ones that may give you better understanding of serious algorithmic trading.
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Why the ontester() function of mt4 is not working properly?
I wrote this piece of very simple code that should give me an interesting way of evaluating a system.
I used the genetic algorithm (by the way what's the difference between using it and not using it?) and started an optimization.
I receive wrong results as you can see in the attached image:
The ontester should return the result of Profit/Drawdown in $. As you can see the results of that image are all wrong. For instance the first one should give a result of 7.22: 1233.98/170.93=7.22 while it returns of 4113.27!?!
And all other results are wrong too... :(
At the beginning I used the very simple version of this function: profit/max_dd and the results were all wrong anyway.
The code I used for the ontester() is this: