Walokafx Trading System- Ride the Wave
quite intresting,
can u please guide more about ADX,as I haven't much knowledge about it,never used,
can any other indicator be used apart from ADX for exit signal.
how did u get this strategy,logic behind this
and,how often are we going to get these signals
Tester report does not say anything about profitability.
Please "Explain why not".
Because they are two different things.
Very nice explanation...
ok @mhfx my trading strategies for optimize ur profit for example
in ur first OP sell and then u close when adx 14 cross below level 40 so in this situation u already optimize ur profit ( I assume ur op in near with EMA 12)
but unfortunately in ur second OP buy u touch Stop loss limit
and what im to say no perfect trading strategies who will make u always profit sometime u can get loss ( so that why we should put SL to limit our loss)
but if u consistently and accumule in 1 month you would end in profitable area
in picture u share to us I see that u have another OP for sell (u must OP in near with EMA 12 )
hope u clear with my strategy
quite intresting,
can u please guide more about ADX,as I haven't much knowledge about it,never used,
can any other indicator be used apart from ADX for exit signal.
how did u get this strategy,logic behind this
and,how often are we going to get these signals
The ADX indicator measures the strength of a trend and can be useful to determine if a trend is strong or weak. High readings indicate a strong trend and low readings indicate a weak trend
Note: This indicator measures strong or weak trends. This can be either a strong uptrend or a strong downtrend. It does not tell you if the trend is up or down, it just tells you how strong the current trend is!
I use level 40 to indicate strong and weak trend, to make decision either th trend is up or down I choose to use EMA
why I choose timeframe H4 in that timeframe is more lower false signal so I choose to be become a sniper trader rather than machine gun trader
hope my explanation clear enough for u
Amir Lazuardi:
( I assume ur op in near with EMA 12 ) && ( u must OP in near with EMA 12 );
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I name this trading system (Ride The Wave) because we should optimize the trade for get maximize profit
Many time we always heard newbie in this business alaways happy when reach their goals (it is good but not optimize-not greed) u can close when u think u already enough profit
but after you close their trade price continue the trend so that make regret to your heart
so my trading system to make minimize your regret and maximize your smile because make you maximize profit and the important thing you don't have to watch to often your chart minimize your stress
RIDE THE WAVE
Indicator needed
- EMA 12 (close/close)
- EMA 26 (close/cose)
- ADX 14 (lv 40)
time frame (H4/H1) recommended use H4
signal for Buy
1 EMA 12 line cross EMA 26and EMA 12 above EMA 26
2 entry position buy when candlestick touch again EMA 12
3 Stop Loss min 30 pips/300 pippete ( using five decimal) from entry point
4 signal for close position when adx line cross above level 40 line (not yet close your trade just watch more your position) and you close your position when adx line cross below level 40 line
signal for sell
1 EMA 12 line cross EMA 26 amd EMA 12 below EMA 26
2 Entry position sell when candlestick touch again EMA 12
3 Stop Loss min 30 pips/300 pippete ( using five decimal) from entry point
4 signal for close position when adx line cross above level 40 line (not yet close your trade just watch more your position) and you close your position when adx line cross below level 40 line
for more detail image I will post later I have min 10 trader who interest with my trading