Handle a list of markets
Hi,
I wanna handle a list of markets using their symbol and execute my code then if some conditions reached, return the name of the symbol. I want to run it on a vps if its possible.
Can someone tell me a coding library reference to do this? and I would be appreciated if you can send me some coding samples related to my needs because this is my fist program.
Thanks
Maybe we should start with this: Market Info.
Thanks. they should help
Can someone give me some examples of how to use them? I mean a basic template how to start with them and putting them together.
Thanks. they should help
Can someone give me some examples of how to use them? I mean a basic template how to start with them and putting them together.
Find Symbol, and Buy.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| SymbolsTotal SymbolsName.mq5 | //| Copyright © 2016, Vladimir Karputov | //| http://wmua.ru/slesar/ | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2016, Vladimir Karputov" #property link "http://wmua.ru/slesar/" #property version "1.00" #include<Trade\Trade.mqh> #property script_show_inputs //--- input parameters input string find_symbol="EURUSD"; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Script program start function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnStart() { //--- if(FindSymbol(find_symbol)) { //--- choosing the direction of the transaction // //--- transaction volume calculation // CTrade my_trade; my_trade.Buy(0.01,find_symbol); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Find Symbol | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool FindSymbol(const string &name) { if(!SymbolInfoInteger(name,SYMBOL_SELECT)) { if(GetLastError()==ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL) { Print("Unknown symbol ",name); return(false); } if(!SymbolSelect(name,true)) { Print("Error select ",name); return(false); } Sleep(3000); } //--- return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Or here's another:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| SymbolsTotal.mq5 | //| Copyright 2016, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2016, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Script program start function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnStart() { //--- int symbols_total=SymbolsTotal(true); for(int i=0;i<symbols_total;i++) Print("Numder ",IntegerToString(i),": ",SymbolName(i,true)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Window MarketWatch:
and tab 'Experts":
2016.08.08 16:26:27.438 SymbolsTotal (EURUSD,M5) Numder 0: EURUSD 2016.08.08 16:26:27.438 SymbolsTotal (EURUSD,M5) Numder 1: GBPUSD 2016.08.08 16:26:27.438 SymbolsTotal (EURUSD,M5) Numder 2: USDJPY 2016.08.08 16:26:27.438 SymbolsTotal (EURUSD,M5) Numder 3: AUDNZD 2016.08.08 16:26:27.438 SymbolsTotal (EURUSD,M5) Numder 4: AUDCHF
Find Symbol, and Buy.
Thanks !
These files helped me a lot. I will try to complete my script using them.
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Hi,
I wanna handle a list of markets using their symbol and execute my code then if some conditions reached, return the name of the symbol. I want to run it on a vps if its possible.
Can someone tell me a coding library reference to do this? and I would be appreciated if you can send me some coding samples related to my needs because this is my fist program.
Thanks