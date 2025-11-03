How to change CAppDialog background color? - page 2
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As a developer I was very frustrated too for not having control over such a useful property, which is backcolor.
Searched the possibilities, and, even not being an OOP expert, decided take the chances and change the TextBox control, including this public method:
void SetBackColor(const color clr) { m_back_color=clr; }
Now it is very easy setting the TextBox background color:
CTextEdit m_txt;
m_txt.GetTextBoxPointer().SetBackColor(clrYellow);
You can try this method to add to your derived CAppDialog class:
then use it in EA after the creation of AppDialog:
If use Objects Total with ObjecSetInteger I can use OBJPROR_COLOR and OBJPROP_BGCOLOR. This is an example that use in my indicators and EA´s:
It's easy! Just put a CPanel on your CDialog.