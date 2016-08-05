Stop buy order

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Please i am a newbie and i am using an EA to trade binary options on mt4 but i dont want the EA to place buy orders at all. what do i do ? how do i set?
 
nonsman:
Please i am a newbie and i am using an EA to trade binary options on mt4 but i dont want the EA to place buy orders at all. what do i do ? how do i set?
Did you have the code?
 
nonsman:
Please i am a newbie and i am using an EA to trade binary options on mt4 but i dont want the EA to place buy orders at all. what do i do ? how do i set?

On EA properties, disable "allow live trading".

 

 

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