Stop buy order
Please i am a newbie and i am using an EA to trade binary options on mt4 but i dont want the EA to place buy orders at all. what do i do ? how do i set?
- Binary Options Signals/Help
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nonsman:Did you have the code?
Please i am a newbie and i am using an EA to trade binary options on mt4 but i dont want the EA to place buy orders at all. what do i do ? how do i set?
Please i am a newbie and i am using an EA to trade binary options on mt4 but i dont want the EA to place buy orders at all. what do i do ? how do i set?
nonsman:
Please i am a newbie and i am using an EA to trade binary options on mt4 but i dont want the EA to place buy orders at all. what do i do ? how do i set?
Please i am a newbie and i am using an EA to trade binary options on mt4 but i dont want the EA to place buy orders at all. what do i do ? how do i set?
On EA properties, disable "allow live trading".
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