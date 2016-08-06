Installation of MT4 doesn't proceed
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MT5 intallation on a new windows 10 computer won't work
Marco vd Heijden, 2016.07.25 11:20can you check the application log (EVENTVWR) then look for error APPLICATION.HANG and see if there is any details about the error or even error code.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Can't install MT4 or MT5 due to proxy setting (Windows 10)
Drazen Penic, 2015.11.02 13:57
If your network connection works, then it is most probably a problem with some antivirus software.
I had this problem with Norton internet security - I had to turn it off completely in order to install MT4.
Actually no error is shown.The status of the installation doesn't continue.It stays the same.I have windows 8 installed in my laptop.
I tried turning off both the virus guard & firewall but useless.Same effect.
Actually no error is shown.The status of the installation doesn't continue.It stays the same.I have windows 8 installed in my laptop.
I tried turning off both the virus guard & firewall but useless.Same effect.
I have windows 8.1 on my tablet, and no problem at all ...
Did you use official Metaquotes release from this link?
https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt4/mt4setup.exe
So, download this file mt4setup, right mouse click on this file - Property - Unblock. My windows is in russian language sorry but I think - you understand where to click to unblock:
Indeed I downloaded the original setup.
I unblocked and ran the setup after I told you do so.But still the same.Shall I format the drive and try again?
Anyway thanks for your concern a lot.
no, I do not think so ...
may be - some other users are having more good suggestion ...
Hello,
I had to uninstall the meta trader4 from my system due to a error occured which made the system not responding.
Now when try to reinstall it back,it doesn't proceed.I have attached the snapshot of that. I can't see any progress
from the time it tries to select the best accesspoint.Please help me to fix this issue.
Thank You!
Can you start the task manager ? (Ctrl+alt+del)
Then Tab Performance and start the Resource Monitor.
Navigate to Tab Network and run the installer.
Then look if it does connect to find the best access point.
If it does not then your system is probably blocking the connection(s) somehow.
Yeah!..Nothing is indicated there even.Seems the system somehow blocks it from installing.But I don't know where to see.
Yeah!..Nothing is indicated there even.Seems the system somehow blocks it from installing.But I don't know where to see.
Did you Run as administrator?
You can check your firewall rules by going to Configuration Panel:
System and Security.
Then Allow a program through windows firewall.
Click Change settings.
Click Allow another program.
Select Metatrader and click Add.
If that doesnt work, go back to Control Panel / System and Security and click Windows Firewall directly:
Then select Advanced Settings.
Here are your Inbound and Outbound Rules:
Here you can add and remove firewall rules, unless you are using other third party software.
I had my firewall and virus guard turned off at the time I setup metatrader.
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Hello,
I had to uninstall the meta trader4 from my system due to a error occured which made the system not responding.
Now when try to reinstall it back,it doesn't proceed.I have attached the snapshot of that. I can't see any progress
from the time it tries to select the best accesspoint.Please help me to fix this issue.
Thank You!