MACD_histogram indicator alerts to mail

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Hello, this indicators that comes with mt4 when you install it is nice for finding Divergences, it displays a sound alert everytime it finds a divergence and it also trace automatically some lines on the chart and the MACD where the divergences are, very nice, I would like to that everytime it pop a sound alert it also send me mail to my gmail something like "ERUSUD 4h bullish div alert". Im sure i need to modify the indicator in the medaeditor and add a few lines but i dont have any idea of how to do it. Please help me out.

 

 http://i.imgur.com/ycsH9u8.png screenshot

 
logart89:

Hello, this indicators that comes with mt4 when you install it is nice for finding Divergences, it displays a sound alert everytime it finds a divergence and it also trace automatically some lines on the chart and the MACD where the divergences are, very nice, I would like to that everytime it pop a sound alert it also send me mail to my gmail something like "ERUSUD 4h bullish div alert". Im sure i need to modify the indicator in the medaeditor and add a few lines but i dont have any idea of how to do it. Please help me out.

 

 http://i.imgur.com/ycsH9u8.png screenshot

SendMail()

You can add the function where the alert is also generated.

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/common/sendmail

Documentation on MQL5: Common Functions / SendMail
Documentation on MQL5: Common Functions / SendMail
  • www.mql5.com
Common Functions / SendMail - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 
Marco vd Heijden:

You can add the function where the alert is also generated.

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/common/sendmail

Please would you tell me where i should put that code line? thank you. 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//|                                               MACD_Histogram.mq4 |

//|                      Copyright © 2008, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//|                         http://www.frankie-prasetio.blogspot.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright © 2008, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link      "http://www.frankie-prasetio.blogspot.com"


#property indicator_separate_window

#property indicator_buffers 5

#property indicator_color1 DodgerBlue

#property indicator_color2 Red

#property indicator_color3 Silver

#property indicator_color4 Lime

#property indicator_color5 Red

#property indicator_level1 0

//----

#define arrowsDisplacement 0.0001

//---- input parameters

extern string separator1 = "*** MACD Settings ***";

extern int FastMAPeriod = 12;

extern int SlowMAPeriod = 26;

extern int SignalMAPeriod = 9;

extern string separator2 = "*** Indicator Settings ***";

extern bool   drawIndicatorTrendLines = true;

extern bool   drawPriceTrendLines = true;

extern bool   displayAlert = true;

//---- buffers

double MACDLineBuffer[];

double SignalLineBuffer[];

double HistogramBuffer[];

double bullishDivergence[];

double bearishDivergence[];

//---- variables

double alpha = 0;

double alpha_1 = 0;

//----

static datetime lastAlertTime;

static string   indicatorName;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int init()

{

   IndicatorDigits(Digits + 1);

   //---- indicators

   SetIndexStyle(0, DRAW_LINE);

   SetIndexBuffer(0, MACDLineBuffer);

   SetIndexDrawBegin(0, SlowMAPeriod);

   SetIndexStyle(1, DRAW_LINE);

   SetIndexBuffer(1, SignalLineBuffer);

   SetIndexDrawBegin(1, SlowMAPeriod + SignalMAPeriod);

   SetIndexStyle(2, DRAW_HISTOGRAM, STYLE_SOLID,2);

   SetIndexBuffer(2, HistogramBuffer);

   SetIndexDrawBegin(2, SlowMAPeriod + SignalMAPeriod);

   SetIndexStyle(3, DRAW_ARROW);

   SetIndexArrow(3, 233);

   SetIndexBuffer(3, bullishDivergence);

   SetIndexStyle(4, DRAW_ARROW);

   SetIndexArrow(4, 234);

   SetIndexBuffer(4, bearishDivergence);

   //---- name for DataWindow and indicator subwindow label

   indicatorName =("MACD(" + FastMAPeriod+"," + SlowMAPeriod + "," + SignalMAPeriod + ")");

   SetIndexLabel(2, "MACD");

   SetIndexLabel(3, "Signal");

   SetIndexLabel(4, "Histogr");

   IndicatorShortName(indicatorName);  

   //----

 alpha = 2.0 / (SignalMAPeriod + 1.0);

 alpha_1 = 1.0 - alpha;

   //----

   return(0);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custor indicator deinitialization function                       |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int deinit()

  {

   for(int i = ObjectsTotal() - 1; i >= 0; i--)

     {

       string label = ObjectName(i);

       if(StringSubstr(label, 0, 19) != "MACD_DivergenceLine")

           continue;

       ObjectDelete(label);   

     }

   return(0);

  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int start()

  {

   int limit;

   int counted_bars = IndicatorCounted();

   //---- check for possible errors

   if(counted_bars < 0) 

       return(-1);

   //---- last counted bar will be recounted

   if(counted_bars > 0) 

       counted_bars--;

   limit = Bars - counted_bars;

   CalculateIndicator(counted_bars);

//----

   for(int i = limit; i >= 0; i--)

     {

       MACDLineBuffer[i] = iMA(NULL, 0, FastMAPeriod, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, i) - 

                           iMA(NULL, 0, SlowMAPeriod, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, i);

       SignalLineBuffer[i] = alpha*MACDLineBuffer[i] + alpha_1*SignalLineBuffer[i+1];

       HistogramBuffer[i] = MACDLineBuffer[i] - SignalLineBuffer[i];

     }

//----

   return(0);

  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//|                                                                  |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void CalculateIndicator(int countedBars)

  {

   for(int i = Bars - countedBars; i >= 0; i--)

     {

       CalculateMACD(i);

       CatchBullishDivergence(i + 2);

       CatchBearishDivergence(i + 2);

     }              

  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//|                                                                  |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void CalculateMACD(int i)

  {

   MACDLineBuffer[i] = iMA(NULL, 0, FastMAPeriod, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, i) - 

                       iMA(NULL, 0, SlowMAPeriod, 0, MODE_EMA, PRICE_CLOSE, i);

   SignalLineBuffer[i] = alpha*MACDLineBuffer[i] + alpha_1*SignalLineBuffer[i+1];

   HistogramBuffer[i] = MACDLineBuffer[i] - SignalLineBuffer[i];      

  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//|                                                                  |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void CatchBullishDivergence(int shift)

  {

   if(IsIndicatorTrough(shift) == false)

       return;  

   int currentTrough = shift;

   int lastTrough = GetIndicatorLastTrough(shift);

//----   

   if(MACDLineBuffer[currentTrough] > MACDLineBuffer[lastTrough] && 

      Low[currentTrough] < Low[lastTrough])

     {

       bullishDivergence[currentTrough] = MACDLineBuffer[currentTrough] - 

                                          arrowsDisplacement;

       //----

       if(drawPriceTrendLines == true)

           DrawPriceTrendLine(Time[currentTrough], Time[lastTrough], 

                              Low[currentTrough], 

                             Low[lastTrough], Lime, STYLE_SOLID);

       //----

       if(drawIndicatorTrendLines == true)

          DrawIndicatorTrendLine(Time[currentTrough], 

                                 Time[lastTrough], 

                                 MACDLineBuffer[currentTrough],

                                 MACDLineBuffer[lastTrough], 

                                 Lime, STYLE_SOLID);

       //----

       if(displayAlert == true)

          DisplayAlert("Classical bullish divergence on: ", 

                        currentTrough);  

     }

//----   

   if(MACDLineBuffer[currentTrough] < MACDLineBuffer[lastTrough] && 

      Low[currentTrough] > Low[lastTrough])

     {

       bullishDivergence[currentTrough] = MACDLineBuffer[currentTrough] - 

                                          arrowsDisplacement;

       //----

       if(drawPriceTrendLines == true)

           DrawPriceTrendLine(Time[currentTrough], Time[lastTrough], 

                              Low[currentTrough], 

                              Low[lastTrough], Lime, STYLE_DOT);

       //----

       if(drawIndicatorTrendLines == true)                            

           DrawIndicatorTrendLine(Time[currentTrough], 

                                  Time[lastTrough], 

                                  MACDLineBuffer[currentTrough],

                                  MACDLineBuffer[lastTrough], 

                                  Lime, STYLE_DOT);

       //----

       if(displayAlert == true)

           DisplayAlert("Reverse bullish divergence on: ", 

                        currentTrough);   

     }      

  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//|                                                                  |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void CatchBearishDivergence(int shift)

  {

   if(IsIndicatorPeak(shift) == false)

       return;

   int currentPeak = shift;

   int lastPeak = GetIndicatorLastPeak(shift);

//----   

   if(MACDLineBuffer[currentPeak] < MACDLineBuffer[lastPeak] && 

      High[currentPeak] > High[lastPeak])

     {

       bearishDivergence[currentPeak] = MACDLineBuffer[currentPeak] + 

                                        arrowsDisplacement;

      

       if(drawPriceTrendLines == true)

           DrawPriceTrendLine(Time[currentPeak], Time[lastPeak], 

                              High[currentPeak], 

                              High[lastPeak], Red, STYLE_SOLID);

                            

       if(drawIndicatorTrendLines == true)

           DrawIndicatorTrendLine(Time[currentPeak], Time[lastPeak], 

                                  MACDLineBuffer[currentPeak],

                                  MACDLineBuffer[lastPeak], Red, STYLE_SOLID);


       if(displayAlert == true)

           DisplayAlert("Classical bearish divergence on: ", 

                        currentPeak);  

     }

   if(MACDLineBuffer[currentPeak] > MACDLineBuffer[lastPeak] && 

      High[currentPeak] < High[lastPeak])

     {

       bearishDivergence[currentPeak] = MACDLineBuffer[currentPeak] + 

                                        arrowsDisplacement;

       //----

       if(drawPriceTrendLines == true)

           DrawPriceTrendLine(Time[currentPeak], Time[lastPeak], 

                              High[currentPeak], 

                              High[lastPeak], Red, STYLE_DOT);

       //----

       if(drawIndicatorTrendLines == true)

           DrawIndicatorTrendLine(Time[currentPeak], Time[lastPeak], 

                                  MACDLineBuffer[currentPeak],

                                  MACDLineBuffer[lastPeak], Red, STYLE_DOT);

       //----

       if(displayAlert == true)

           DisplayAlert("Reverse bearish divergence on: ", 

                        currentPeak);   

     }   

  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//|                                                                  |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool IsIndicatorPeak(int shift)

  {

   if(MACDLineBuffer[shift] >= MACDLineBuffer[shift+1] && MACDLineBuffer[shift] > MACDLineBuffer[shift+2] && 

      MACDLineBuffer[shift] > MACDLineBuffer[shift-1])

       return(true);

   else 

       return(false);

  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//|                                                                  |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool IsIndicatorTrough(int shift)

  {

   if(MACDLineBuffer[shift] <= MACDLineBuffer[shift+1] && MACDLineBuffer[shift] < MACDLineBuffer[shift+2] && 

      MACDLineBuffer[shift] < MACDLineBuffer[shift-1])

       return(true);

   else 

       return(false);

  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//|                                                                  |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int GetIndicatorLastPeak(int shift)

  {

   for(int i = shift + 5; i < Bars; i++)

     {

       if(SignalLineBuffer[i] >= SignalLineBuffer[i+1] && SignalLineBuffer[i] >= SignalLineBuffer[i+2] &&

          SignalLineBuffer[i] >= SignalLineBuffer[i-1] && SignalLineBuffer[i] >= SignalLineBuffer[i-2])

         {

           for(int j = i; j < Bars; j++)

             {

               if(MACDLineBuffer[j] >= MACDLineBuffer[j+1] && MACDLineBuffer[j] > MACDLineBuffer[j+2] &&

                  MACDLineBuffer[j] >= MACDLineBuffer[j-1] && MACDLineBuffer[j] > MACDLineBuffer[j-2])

                   return(j);

             }

         }

     }

   return(-1);

  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//|                                                                  |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int GetIndicatorLastTrough(int shift)

  {

    for(int i = shift + 5; i < Bars; i++)

      {

        if(SignalLineBuffer[i] <= SignalLineBuffer[i+1] && SignalLineBuffer[i] <= SignalLineBuffer[i+2] &&

           SignalLineBuffer[i] <= SignalLineBuffer[i-1] && SignalLineBuffer[i] <= SignalLineBuffer[i-2])

          {

            for (int j = i; j < Bars; j++)

              {

                if(MACDLineBuffer[j] <= MACDLineBuffer[j+1] && MACDLineBuffer[j] < MACDLineBuffer[j+2] &&

                   MACDLineBuffer[j] <= MACDLineBuffer[j-1] && MACDLineBuffer[j] < MACDLineBuffer[j-2])

                    return(j);

              }

          }

      }

    return(-1);

  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//|                                                                  |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void DisplayAlert(string message, int shift)

  {

   if(shift <= 2 && Time[shift] != lastAlertTime)

     {

       lastAlertTime = Time[shift];

       Alert(message, Symbol(), " , ", Period(), " minutes chart");

     }

  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//|                                                                  |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void DrawPriceTrendLine(datetime x1, datetime x2, double y1, 

                        double y2, color lineColor, double style)

  {

   string label = "MACD_DivergenceLine.0# " + DoubleToStr(x1, 0);

   ObjectDelete(label);

   ObjectCreate(label, OBJ_TREND, 0, x1, y1, x2, y2, 0, 0);

   ObjectSet(label, OBJPROP_RAY, 0);

   ObjectSet(label, OBJPROP_COLOR, lineColor);

   ObjectSet(label, OBJPROP_STYLE, style);

  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//|                                                                  |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void DrawIndicatorTrendLine(datetime x1, datetime x2, double y1, 

                            double y2, color lineColor, double style)

  {

   int indicatorWindow = WindowFind(indicatorName);

   if(indicatorWindow < 0)

       return;

   string label = "MACD_DivergenceLine.0$# " + DoubleToStr(x1, 0);

   ObjectDelete(label);

   ObjectCreate(label, OBJ_TREND, indicatorWindow, x1, y1, x2, y2, 

                0, 0);

   ObjectSet(label, OBJPROP_RAY, 0);

   ObjectSet(label, OBJPROP_COLOR, lineColor);

   ObjectSet(label, OBJPROP_STYLE, style);

  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
  
void DisplayAlert(string message, int shift)

  {

   if(shift <= 2 && Time[shift] != lastAlertTime)

     {

       lastAlertTime = Time[shift];

       Alert(message, Symbol(), " , ", Period(), " minutes chart");
       SendMail(message,message+Symbol()+ " , "+ (string)Period()+ " minutes chart");

     }

  }

Also:

 
Thank you very much
 
Franco Cappello:
Thank you very much, 

Hi Franco, I have asked a coder to add push notifications and email alerts to your MacD source code that you posted some time back.  My coder should complete it by tomorrow, would you like me to send you a copy?

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