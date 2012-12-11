Automated Trading Championship 2012: TOP-10 Forecast from Roman Zamozhnyy (Rich) as of December 9
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A few days ago we tried to look into the future of TOP-10 Expert Advisors using Microsoft Excel as a time machine. In subsequent discussion, I had to admit that it was not the best solution for "searching the correlations". Now, I decided to use the more professional time machine - Eureqa application. We will also define if the previous forecasts have turned out to be true.
This article reveals the forecast made by Roman Zamozhnyy (Rich) for each of the TOP-10 members for the remaining part of the Championship.
Read the full article on the Championship's website - TOP-10 Forecast from Roman Zamozhnyy (Rich) as of December 9.