Automated Trading Championship 2012: Forecasts from Roman Zamozhnyy (Rich) or Tales from the Crypt 3

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Only two weeks have left before the end of the Championship. It's time to evaluate the accuracy of the previous forecast again and try to predict the course of events this week. It may seem surprising, but Eureqa's forecast has turned out to be considerably worse than Excel's one. However, there is no reason to be sad about that, as we will try another instrument - Deductor from BaseGroup or, to be more precise, its free version called DeductorAcademic.

This article reveals the forecast made by Roman Zamozhnyy (Rich) for each of the TOP-10 members for the remaining part of the Championship.

Forecasts from Roman Zamozhnyy (Rich) or Tales from the Crypt 3

Read the full article on the Championship's website - Forecasts from Roman Zamozhnyy (Rich) or Tales from the Crypt 3.

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