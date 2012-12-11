MetaQuotes Software Will Participate in iFXEXPO Asia
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At this event, we will sponsor Executive Lounge and present our MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 trading platforms. Our team members will focus their attention on the issues of MetaTrader 5 integration with world exchanges and liquidity providers. Besides, we will arrange the workshop where anyone will be able to receive comprehensive information on the matter.
We invite everyone to visit iFXEXPO Asia and talk to our team members. You will be able to ask questions and receive first-hand competent answers.
iFXEXPO Asia
January 23-24, 2013
The Venetian Resort Hotel, Macau
China, Wanzai The Cotai StripTM
+86 85328828872 http://www.venetianmacao.com/