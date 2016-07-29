Duplicated agents in my profile and MetaTester services are uninstalling themselves

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Hi everyone and excuse my bad English,

I have been working MetaTester a entire week without any problem but yesterday I decided to move to other HD because it was installed in the same HD as System, and sometimes the entire computer got frozen when testers were working.
I uninstalled and reinstalled (not moving folder) to other HD but now I've twice of agents in the MQL5 web page (pic below), and Metatester begins to uninstall all its services when I puts my username (log below, idk if it's related). 
Also, I can't remove in the web any agent hovering the cursor over it as is explained in the bottom, because these icons don't appears for me: https://cloud.mql5.com/en/download  

I tried to reinstall to it's original location, clear some Windows registry entries (nothing relevant), checking ram and timer accuracy (because CPU/RAM/MOBO is slightly OCed), reset BIOS to default, restore system, ...

Also tried all this: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/7199 and other pages unsuccessfully.

Win10 Pro (original)
i7 990x (12 logical cores) 

Any help is appreciated! Thanks!

 

Agents in my profile: 

 

 

Log:

IM      0       13:05:33.263    Startup access rights to common directory successfully checked
FF      0       13:05:33.265    Startup service start initialized
PS      0       13:05:33.265    Startup create startup thread
KS      0       13:05:33.265    Startup thread successfully created
MJ      0       13:05:33.266    Startup MetaTester 5 x64 build 1375 (15 Jul 2016)
MN      0       13:05:33.358    Server  MetaTester 5 started on 0.0.0.0:30000
RK      0       13:05:33.378    Startup initialization finished
OP      0       13:05:33.378    Startup startup thread finished successfully
FG      0       13:05:35.032    Network connected to 1.agents.mql5.com
FN      0       13:05:42.868    Network connected to 2.agents.mql5.com
HI      0       13:05:51.822    Network connected to 4.agents.mql5.com
HP      0       13:06:21.962    Network connected to 1.agents.mql5.com
GH      0       13:06:29.478    Network connected to 2.agents.mql5.com
RS      0       13:06:38.453    Network connected to 4.agents.mql5.com
RJ      0       13:07:08.292    Network connected to 1.agents.mql5.com
HE      0       13:07:15.822    Network connected to 2.agents.mql5.com
OM      0       13:07:24.779    Network connected to 4.agents.mql5.com
II      0       13:07:54.890    Network MQL5 Cloud Network server 1.agents.mql5.com selected after rescan (ping 39 ms)
PI      0       13:07:54.930    Network connected to 1.agents.mql5.com
KQ      0       13:07:55.019    Network authorized on 1.agents.mql5.com for mdalda
KF      3       13:07:56.610    Network forced to stop and uninstall
HO      0       13:07:58.691    Startup service shutdown initialized
FD      0       13:07:58.692    Exit    shutdown thread started
KJ      0       13:07:58.747    Server  MetaTester 5 stopped
CM      0       13:08:01.193    Tester  shutdown tester machine
Download MQL5 Strategy Tester Agent Installer to Join MQL5 Cloud Network Distributed Computing System
Download MQL5 Strategy Tester Agent Installer to Join MQL5 Cloud Network Distributed Computing System
  • cloud.mql5.com
Download MQL5 Strategy Tester Agent installer to join MQL5 Cloud Network distributed computing system.
 

Hi Manuel,

Personally I am not experienced with this situation sorry.
So, it may be the other members will reply, or you may try to write to the service desk for example ...

 
Sergey Golubev:

Hi Manuel,

Personally I am not experienced with this situation sorry.
So, it may be the other members will reply, or you may try to write to the service desk for example ...

Hi and thank you Sergey.
Finally I was thinking to follow your advice because is a very strange issue :) 

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