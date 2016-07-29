Duplicated agents in my profile and MetaTester services are uninstalling themselves
Hi Manuel,
Personally I am not experienced with this situation sorry.
So, it may be the other members will reply, or you may try to write to the service desk for example ...
Sergey Golubev:
Personally I am not experienced with this situation sorry.
Hi Manuel,
Personally I am not experienced with this situation sorry.
So, it may be the other members will reply, or you may try to write to the service desk for example ...
Hi and thank you Sergey.
Finally I was thinking to follow your advice because is a very strange issue :)
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Hi everyone and excuse my bad English,
I have been working MetaTester a entire week without any problem but yesterday I decided to move to other HD because it was installed in the same HD as System, and sometimes the entire computer got frozen when testers were working.
I uninstalled and reinstalled (not moving folder) to other HD but now I've twice of agents in the MQL5 web page (pic below), and Metatester begins to uninstall all its services when I puts my username (log below, idk if it's related).
Also, I can't remove in the web any agent hovering the cursor over it as is explained in the bottom, because these icons don't appears for me: https://cloud.mql5.com/en/download
I tried to reinstall to it's original location, clear some Windows registry entries (nothing relevant), checking ram and timer accuracy (because CPU/RAM/MOBO is slightly OCed), reset BIOS to default, restore system, ...
Also tried all this: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/7199 and other pages unsuccessfully.
Win10 Pro (original)
i7 990x (12 logical cores)
Any help is appreciated! Thanks!
Agents in my profile:
Log: