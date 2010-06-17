Problem on the Horizontal Line

Hi!

I find that the Horizontal line tend to snap with the closing price when trying to plot the line near the closing price, which I think it shouldn't be.

Hope somebody can help on this. 

I asked this too. It's so with all lines. They tend to snap to lows and highs. And there is no info about how to stop this behavior.
 

To disable this behaviour please go to Options -> Settings and set the Magnet sensitivity to 0:


