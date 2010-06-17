Problem on the Horizontal Line
sgfxtrader:I asked this too. It's so with all lines. They tend to snap to lows and highs. And there is no info about how to stop this behavior.
Hi!
I find that the Horizontal line tend to snap with the closing price when trying to plot the line near the closing price, which I think it shouldn't be.
Hope somebody can help on this.
To disable this behaviour please go to Options -> Settings and set the Magnet sensitivity to 0:
