VPS hosting (New York) problem

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My VPS hosting (New York) ordered by MQL5 has been shut down.

Are there any one have the same problem ? 

Seems that no some is under fixing it!!!

 
En Chi Yang:

My VPS hosting (New York) ordered by MQL5 has been shut down.

Are there any one have the same problem ? 

Seems that no some is under fixing it!!!

I'm having the same problem, VPS not working...can't stop it/sync...error message says can't connect.
 

You mean: MQL5 VPS?
Write to service desk


 
Sergey Golubev:

You mean: MQL5 VPS?
Write to service desk


yes, MQ- fails to migrate.
 
Sergey Golubev:

You mean: MQL5 VPS?
Write to service desk


I already sent ticket to service desk yesterday. Still waiting. . .

I also tried to stop the server, it won't let me do it. 

 

 

 
i have the same problem
 
Met the error too, when to fix it?
 

I.m using EA, New trade not initiating, need to Synchronize all every time to start new trade. Any fix please?

 
Is anyone looking at this ? New York 01 is unreachable.
 
Natasha Diedericks:
Is anyone looking at this ? New York 01 is unreachable.

1. First of all - check Community tab in Metatrader (it should be filled with your forum login/pass, for example - this is my Community tab:


2. After that - check the subscription procedure once again (just in case you missed something there) - 

How to subscribe to VPS
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/187872#comment_4851530

3. And check your profile - this MQL5 VPS should be on your profile.

Check Virtual Platform Logs 

----------------

if it does not help so wait for the Monday (because the market is closed during the weekend), and check everything (especially VPS logs) once again on Monday.

If it does not work on Monday - make a post on this thread with VPS log file uploaded to the post as txt file (for the service desk).

missing signal trades
missing signal trades
  • 2017.03.23
  • www.mql5.com
I have been subscribed to a signal for 1 month and up until now have had only 2 trades have been made on my account...
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