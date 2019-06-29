VPS hosting (New York) problem
My VPS hosting (New York) ordered by MQL5 has been shut down.
Are there any one have the same problem ?
Seems that no some is under fixing it!!!
I.m using EA, New trade not initiating, need to Synchronize all every time to start new trade. Any fix please?
Is anyone looking at this ? New York 01 is unreachable.
1. First of all - check Community tab in Metatrader (it should be filled with your forum login/pass, for example - this is my Community tab:
2. After that - check the subscription procedure once again (just in case you missed something there) -
How to subscribe to VPS
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/187872#comment_4851530
3. And check your profile - this MQL5 VPS should be on your profile.
Check Virtual Platform Logs
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if it does not help so wait for the Monday (because the market is closed during the weekend), and check everything (especially VPS logs) once
again on Monday.
If it does not work on Monday - make a post on this thread with VPS log file uploaded to the post as txt file (for the service desk).
- 2017.03.23
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My VPS hosting (New York) ordered by MQL5 has been shut down.
Are there any one have the same problem ?
Seems that no some is under fixing it!!!