Backtesting and Optimisering

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Hi

Can anyone here help me explain something about  Optimisering in backtesting ? The number that thats is showed at the green status bar what is that ? like this: 4 / 1280 (3600). What are these number ? 

2nd does the test make all possibly options within the start and stop I have in inputs?

I hope someone can help.  

 
zippiz:

Hi

Can anyone here help me explain something about  Optimisering in backtesting ? The number that thats is showed at the green status bar what is that ? like this: 4 / 1280 (3600). What are these number ? 

2nd does the test make all possibly options within the start and stop I have in inputs?

I hope someone can help.  

1)  4 / 1280 (3600) = total probability  optimized

2)  start = first value

     step = value increase

     stop = limitation

 
Siti Latifah:

1)  4 / 1280 (3600) = total probability  optimized

2)  start = first value

     step = value increase

     stop = limitation

Thansk but the 4 / 1280 (3600)

4 is the number of test runned ? 1280 the count of test it will make ? But then the 3600 is ? 

 If soo there will be 2400 combinationes NOT tested ?  

 
1280 is the total passes optimization will perform. 4 is already passes performed.  Regards.
 

Hello all. Can someone please look into the attached screenshot and explain to me why EA doesn't close positions, even when the price hits the TP target..? Thanks.

EA error? why?

 
deveraux:

Hello all. Can someone please look into the attached screenshot and explain to me why EA doesn't close positions, even when the price hits the TP target..? Thanks.


Without code we can not help you.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

Without code we can not help you.

it's in ex4 only, unfortunately. In general, could you say it's an error of EA? Or perhaps some error in backtesting data? Test results show 0 mismatched errors and modeling quality 90%.
 

Without code we can not help you.

It could be many things.

And even if it is a error how are you going to change it without the source code?

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