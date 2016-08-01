Backtesting and Optimisering
Hi
Can anyone here help me explain something about Optimisering in backtesting ? The number that thats is showed at the green status bar what is that ? like this: 4 / 1280 (3600). What are these number ?
2nd does the test make all possibly options within the start and stop I have in inputs?
I hope someone can help.
1) 4 / 1280 (3600) = total probability optimized
2) start = first value
step = value increase
stop = limitation
1) 4 / 1280 (3600) = total probability optimized
2) start = first value
step = value increase
stop = limitation
Thansk but the 4 / 1280 (3600)
4 is the number of test runned ? 1280 the count of test it will make ? But then the 3600 is ?
If soo there will be 2400 combinationes NOT tested ?
Hello all. Can someone please look into the attached screenshot and explain to me why EA doesn't close positions, even when the price hits the TP target..? Thanks.
Without code we can not help you.
Without code we can not help you.
Without code we can not help you.
It could be many things.
And even if it is a error how are you going to change it without the source code?
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Hi
Can anyone here help me explain something about Optimisering in backtesting ? The number that thats is showed at the green status bar what is that ? like this: 4 / 1280 (3600). What are these number ?
2nd does the test make all possibly options within the start and stop I have in inputs?
I hope someone can help.