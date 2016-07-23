Volume Delta indicator required.

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Hello,

 I need  Volume Delta indicator

- Difference of Bid-Ask like it is in Market Delta

-  Cumulative bid/ask delta bars

Is there any such indicator available in market?

something similar would also help.

Thanks

--neo269 

 
You can try to find in CodeBase for example (promotion of the Market products is prohibited on the forum so I do not think that someone will post the link here sorry).
Or you can use Freelance (if you will not be able to find).
 
Sergey Golubev:
You can try to find in CodeBase for example (promotion of the Market products is prohibited on the forum so I do not think that someone will post the link here sorry).
Or you can use Freelance (if you will not be able to find).
Thanks. But searched a a lot but did not find anything hence though would ask in forum. Sorry if I broke the rules. 
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