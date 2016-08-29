Forecast for Q3'16 - levels for Bovespa Index
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.08.29 19:13
This is interesting indicator which can be very usefull for the technical analysis for example.Percentage - indicator for MetaTrader 4
This is Brent Crude Oil (as we see - the oil price was increased by 13.86% for this month):
Bovespa Index was increased by 3.79% in a month and by 1.96% for the week:
FTSE 100 index :
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Bovespa Index - Long-Term Forecast: monthly breakout for the long-term bullish
Monthly price is located inside Ichimoku cloud for the breakout with the bullish reversal to be started on open monthly bar for now:
Absolute Strength indicator is estimating the long-term bullish trend in the near future.
SUMMARY : breakoutTREND : possible bullish reversal