OBJPROP_SELECTABLE
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,0);
Marco vd Heijden:
The above did not help, as I still get a compiling error OBJPROP_SELECTABLE or OBJPROP_SELECTED variable is not defined.
Also, ObjectSetInteger - does not seem to know this function exists.
I have to useMetaEditor build 509 (older) as my code is in old and it does not work properly if compiled using newer MetaEditor compiler.
Any help from anyone??
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I have an old MQ4 code which must only be compiled on old compiler. When compiling I get an error "'OBJPROP_SELECTABLE' - variable not defined".
Is there an alternative to OBJPROP_SELECTABLE - in the old MQL4 language?