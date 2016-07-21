OBJPROP_SELECTABLE

New comment
 

I have an old MQ4 code which must only be compiled on old compiler. When compiling I get an error "'OBJPROP_SELECTABLE' - variable not defined".

 

Is there an alternative to  OBJPROP_SELECTABLE - in the old MQL4 language?

  
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,0);
 
Marco vd Heijden:

 

The above did not help, as I still get a compiling error OBJPROP_SELECTABLE or OBJPROP_SELECTED variable is not defined.

Also, ObjectSetInteger - does not seem to know this function exists. 

I have to useMetaEditor build 509 (older) as my code is in old and it does not work properly if compiled using newer MetaEditor compiler. 

Any help from anyone?? 

 

 

New comment