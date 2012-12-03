How I can delete my Signals
fxyekim:
I was just testing it. I cannot find a way to delete it.
Firstly suspend your subscription by press "suspend"
then cancel it by press "cancel" button
@ achidayat : I think fxyekim wants to delete the signal he created.
@ fxyekim https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9046
Thank you. Sorry for not searching first. The search tool here is broken at the moment.
