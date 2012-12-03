How I can delete my Signals

I was just testing it.  I cannot find a way to delete it.

 
fxyekim:

Firstly suspend your subscription by press "suspend"


then cancel it by press "cancel" button


 
@ achidayat : I think fxyekim wants to delete the signal he created.

@ fxyekim https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9046 

I have create a trade signal but now I wish to delete it and create a new signal.
 
phi.nuts:

Thank you.  Sorry for not searching first.  The search tool here is broken at the moment. 

