Delete Signal
You can disable it first then ask a moderator to delete.
mutalibrahman:At the moment, please write to Service Desk and ask their assistance to delete signals.
I have create a trade signal but now I wish to delete it and create a new signal. How do I do that?
Please could you help me to find the way to send message to help or service desk for signal service?
I don not find any link or email adress.
Thank you
Ottober8:
Please could you help me to find the way to send message to help or service desk for signal service?
I don not find any link or email adress.
Thank you
Just go to your profile page by clicking your username (Ottober8), and on your profile page, look at left side and search for "Service Desk", and click that.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I have create a trade signal but now I wish to delete it and create a new signal. How do I do that?