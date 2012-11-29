Delete Signal

I have create a trade signal but now I wish to delete it and create a new signal. How do I do that?

 

You can disable it first then ask a moderator to delete.

 
I have create a trade signal but now I wish to delete it and create a new signal. How do I do that?

At the moment, please write to Service Desk and ask their assistance to delete signals.
 

Please could you help me to find the way to send message to help or service desk for signal service?

I don not find any link or email adress.

 

Thank you

 

 

 
Please could you help me to find the way to send message to help or service desk for signal service?

I don not find any link or email adress.

Thank you

Just go to your profile page by clicking your username (Ottober8), and on your profile page, look at left side and search for "Service Desk", and click that.


 

