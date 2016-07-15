Virtual Terminal - does it store data?
MQL5 VPS?
I am not sure ... you can try and see - there should be free plan) as I see from this article for example: How to Prepare a Trading Account for Migration to Virtual Hosting
or you can write to service desk with the question ...
I am not sure ... you can try and see - there should be free plan) as I see from this article for example: How to Prepare a Trading Account for Migration to Virtual Hosting
or you can write to service desk with the question ...
Ok, tested about an hour or so ago, but Virtual Server didn't save the spread data. As you can see in the picture, there's a loophole and only red bars when I turn off my local MT4 platform.
Guess I probably need a real VPS though.
Files:
This probably depends on how your indicator saves the spread. If you use a file in MQL/Files folder, you should try to add #property tester_file "filename" directive into the indicator (with probably an empty file stub to write spreads into it). Though I'm not sure it will work with indicators. Even if it works with experts only, you could rework your indicator to use a special expert to store data on behalf of the indicator.
Stanislav Korotky:
This probably depends on how your indicator saves the spread. If you use a file in MQL/Files folder, you should try to add #property tester_file "filename" directive into the indicator (with probably an empty file stub to write spreads into it). Though I'm not sure it will work with indicators. Even if it works with experts only, you could rework your indicator to use a special expert to store data on behalf of the indicator.
This probably depends on how your indicator saves the spread. If you use a file in MQL/Files folder, you should try to add #property tester_file "filename" directive into the indicator (with probably an empty file stub to write spreads into it). Though I'm not sure it will work with indicators. Even if it works with experts only, you could rework your indicator to use a special expert to store data on behalf of the indicator.
Thanks mate. I thinking of that as well. Though I don't have any programming skills, I guess it worth a try.
Cheers
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi, this is my first time posting here and I have question about using Metaquotes Virtual Terminal.
As for now, I'm not running any EA's but I want to store my indicator data such as Spread Monitoring Indicator on that chart for reference.
I've been running my PC 24 hours for about a year now to save the data. I want to know can I do the same if I use Virtual Terminal.
Attached the picture of the spread indicator on my chart.
Thanks in advance guys