DELETED - Unfortunately, "Project Rainbow" is unavailable
The service desk only can tell about it
A large number of people had become aware of Project RAINBOW. To reduce the spread of information about the follow-on, the work was moved into a new project called "GUSTO," only those with a need to know were cleared into it.
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Hello,
I've just bought Project Rainbow and now it has been deleted, the very same day I bought it.
Does anyone have any insight in to what this means for me as I'm running it on my Live account.
Many thanks,
Chris