Improving Simple Expert Advisor (Mql4)
Rather use bool than int.
//Bar checks bool BarOneUp=(iOpen(NULL,0,1)<iClose(NULL,0,1))?true:false; bool BarOneDown=(iOpen(NULL,0,1)>iClose(NULL,0,1))?true:false; bool BarTwoUp=(iOpen(NULL,0,2)<iClose(NULL,0,2))?true:false; bool BarTwoDown=(iOpen(NULL,0,2)>iClose(NULL,0,2))?true:false; bool BarThreeUp=(iOpen(NULL,0,3)<iClose(NULL,0,3))?true:false; bool BarThreeDown=(iOpen(NULL,0,3)>iClose(NULL,0,3))?true:false; bool BarFourUp=(iOpen(NULL,0,4)<iClose(NULL,0,4))?true:false; bool BarFourDown=(iOpen(NULL,0,4)>iClose(NULL,0,4))?true:false; if(TotalOpenOrders()==0 && IsNewBar()) { // Open buy by continuation if(BarOneUp && BarTwoUp && BarThreeUp && BarFourUp && halt1!=1 && Continuation){ int openbuy=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,Lots,Ask,Slippage,slb,tpb,"Candle bug buy continuation order",MagicNumber1,0,Blue); if(ReverseClose) closesell=1; } // Open sell by continuation else if(BarOneDown && BarTwoDown && BarThreeDown && BarFourDown && halt2!=1 && Continuation){ int opensell=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,Lots,Bid,Slippage,sls,tps,"Candle bug sell continuation order",MagicNumber2,0,Green); if(ReverseClose) closebuy=1; } }
It's only checking for open buy orders.
if((OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber1||OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber2) && OrderSymbol()==_Symbol)
Thank you so much Sir for your helpful answer and your time, your improvement works quite well.
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Hi Guys,
Firstly I'm so so newbie about MQL 4 and MetaTrader and try to learn how can I develop algorithmic trading as well as I have developed this simple expert advisor at below;
But When I have made test with strategy tester, I saw that opened two orders (buy & sell) at the same time. Otherwise I would like to open one order at once. How can I handle this issue?
Thanks your response,
Strategy Testing Result:
Expert Advisor:
#property copyright "Aytac Ozkan"
#property link "aytacozkan.com"
//---- input parameters
extern double Lots=0.1;
extern int Slip=5;
extern double TakeProfit=500;
extern double StopLoss=50;
extern bool Continuation=true;
extern bool ReverseClose=true;
int MagicNumber1=2001,MagicNumber2=2002,i,closesell=0,closebuy=0;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| expert start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
{
//----
int digits=MarketInfo("EURUSD",MODE_DIGITS);
if(digits==5){int StopMultd=10;} else{StopMultd=1;}
int Slippage=Slip*StopMultd;
double TP=NormalizeDouble(TakeProfit*StopMultd,Digits);
double SL=NormalizeDouble(StopLoss*StopMultd,Digits);
double slb = NormalizeDouble(Ask-SL * Point, Digits);
double sls = NormalizeDouble(Bid+SL*Point, Digits);
double tpb = NormalizeDouble(Ask +TP *Point , Digits);
double tps = NormalizeDouble(Bid -TP *Point , Digits);
//Check open orders
if(OrdersTotal() >0 ){
for(i=1; i<=OrdersTotal(); i++) // Cycle searching in orders
{
if (OrderSelect(i-1,SELECT_BY_POS)==true) // If the next is available
{
if(OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber1) {int halt1=1;}
if(OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber2) {int halt2=1;}
}
}
}
//Bar checks
if(iOpen(NULL,0,1)<iClose(NULL,0,1)) int BarOneUp=1;
if(iOpen(NULL,0,1)>iClose(NULL,0,1)) int BarOneDown=1;
if(iOpen(NULL,0,2)<iClose(NULL,0,2)) int BarTwoUp=1;
if(iOpen(NULL,0,2)>iClose(NULL,0,2)) int BarTwoDown=1;
if(iOpen(NULL,0,3)<iClose(NULL,0,3)) int BarThreeUp=1;
if(iOpen(NULL,0,3)>iClose(NULL,0,3)) int BarThreeDown=1;
if(iOpen(NULL,0,4)<iClose(NULL,0,4)) int BarFourUp=1;
if(iOpen(NULL,0,4)>iClose(NULL,0,4)) int BarFourDown=1;
if(TotalOpenOrders()==0 && IsNewBar()==true)
{
// Open buy by continuation
if(BarOneUp==1&&BarTwoUp==1&&BarThreeUp==1&&BarFourUp==1&&halt1!=1&&Continuation==true){
int openbuy=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,Lots,Ask,Slippage,slb,tpb,"Candle bug buy continuation order",MagicNumber1,0,Blue);
if(ReverseClose==true)closesell=1;
}
// Open sell by continuation
if(BarOneDown==1&&BarTwoDown==1&&BarThreeDown==1&&BarFourDown == 1&&halt2!=1&&Continuation==true){
int opensell=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,Lots,Bid,Slippage,sls,tps,"Candle bug sell continuation order",MagicNumber2,0,Green);
if(ReverseClose==true)closebuy=1;
}
}
//Closing criteria
if(OrdersTotal() > 0 )
{
for(i=0;i<= OrdersTotal();i++)
{
if(OrderSelect(i -1 , SELECT_BY_POS) == true)
{
if(OrderMagicNumber() == MagicNumber1 && closebuy== 1)
{
OrderClose(OrderTicket(), OrderLots(), Bid,Slippage,CLR_NONE);
}
if(OrderMagicNumber() == MagicNumber2 && closesell == 1)
{
OrderClose(OrderTicket(), OrderLots(), Ask, Slippage, CLR_NONE);
}
}
}
}
if(openbuy < 1 || opensell < 1)
{
Sleep(1000*60*60*4);
}
return(0);
}
// Check if there is a new bar
bool IsNewBar()
{
static datetime RegBarTime=0;
datetime ThisBarTime=Time[0];
if(ThisBarTime==RegBarTime)
{
return(false);
}
else
{
RegBarTime=ThisBarTime;
return(true);
}
}
// Returns the number of total open orders for this Symbol and MagicNumber
int TotalOpenOrders()
{
int total_orders=0;
for(int order=0; order<OrdersTotal(); order++)
{
if(OrderSelect(order,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)==false) break;
if(OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber1 && OrderSymbol()==_Symbol)
{
total_orders++;
}
}
return(total_orders);
}