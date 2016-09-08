On the Strategy Tester, I need to read the values of one Indicator inside another Indicator, both loaded within an Expert Advisor
To use your custom indicator in the tester your should use directive #property tester_indicator.
But I'm not sure your method of binding indicators by passing handle via inputs is the best. I'd create MA from your custom indicator. Because the parameters is the same, MT5 will actually create the only one copy of the MA, and both EA and the custom indicator can use it.
Hello again folks.
I have one Expert Advisor (EA) which loads 2 indicators. Indicator 1 is a moving average (IND_MA / top indicator) and Indicator 2 is a custom indicator (IND_CUSTOM / bottom indicator) which reads the information from the moving average indicator on every tick and output the values of IND_MA rounded to the third digit after the floating point, producing what you can see on the following image:
The EA needs the IND_CUSTOM for it's own functionality. So that's a requirement for it.
My problem is that the EA works OK on the terminal but on the Strategy Tester (ST) the IND_CUSTOM doesn't get any value. as you can see on the following image:
Any idea on how to make the IND_CUSTOM gets the values on the ST, so I can backtesting?
Below you have the code of the IND_CUSTOM and the EA...
Important:
Regards, Cyberglassed.
- What you are doing is weird.
- That's a Strategy Tester bug (limitation ?). You should ask to ServiceDesk.
- You should take the habits to add error checking (most mql5 functions return a value). There is some "hidden" bugs in your code as you don't have sufficient error checking.
- If you have a Tester.tpl template (attached example), it "works".
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello again folks.
I have one Expert Advisor (EA) which loads 2 indicators. Indicator 1 is a moving average (IND_MA / top indicator) and Indicator 2 is a custom indicator (IND_CUSTOM / bottom indicator) which reads the information from the moving average indicator on every tick and output the values of IND_MA rounded to the third digit after the floating point, producing what you can see on the following image:
The EA needs the IND_CUSTOM for it's own functionality. So that's a requirement for it.
My problem is that the EA works OK on the terminal but on the Strategy Tester (ST) the IND_CUSTOM doesn't get any value. as you can see on the following image:
Any idea on how to make the IND_CUSTOM gets the values on the ST, so I can backtesting?
Below you have the code of the IND_CUSTOM and the EA...
Important:
Regards, Cyberglassed.