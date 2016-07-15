Slippage and spread filter doesn't work

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Hi to all

in my EA slippage and spread filter doesn't work on real account . please guide me

Code lines related to slippage

extern int Slippage_pip=100;

//int Slippage_pip;
double dig;
datetime time_start;
int curr_band=0;
datetime Prevtime;
double PrevSellPrice, PrevBuyPrice;
datetime Indi_Count_Time;

  // Slippage_pip=Slippage_pip;
   point=Point;
   dig=1;
   if(Digits==5 || Digits==3)
    {
     Takeprofit=Takeprofit_pip*10;
     Stoploss=Stoploss_pip*10;
    // Slippage_pip=Slippage_pip*10;
      point=Point*10;
     dig=10;
    }

  //Print(Get_Time_of_Previous_Changing_of_Signal(OP_SELL));
   
      ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,Lots,NormalizeDouble(entry,Digits),Slippage_pip,st,tp,DoubleToStr(num,Digits),magic,0,Red);             
         lasterror=GetLastError();
         if (ticket<0) Print("2Ticket : ",ticket,"  Error :",lasterror,"   ",Symbol()," sell   Lots: ",Lots,"   ask: ",entry,"   st: ",st,"   Tp: ",tp,"  num: ",DoubleToStr(num,0));
         Sleep(100);
//Print(Get_Time_of_Previous_Changing_of_Signal(OP_BUY));  

      ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,Lots,NormalizeDouble(entry,Digits),Slippage_pip,st,tp,DoubleToStr(num,Digits),magic,0,Blue);             
         lasterror=GetLastError();
        // Print(num,"  ",Lots);
         if (ticket<0) Print("2Ticket : ",ticket,"  Error :",lasterror,"   ",Symbol()," Buy   Lots: ",Lots,"   ask: ",entry,"   st: ",st,"   Tp: ",tp,"  num: ",DoubleToStr(num,0));
         Sleep(100);
 

This variable "Slippage_pip" is ignored if you use "Market Execution" type. Some brokers provide "Instant Execution" type ~ this will work. See the picture below (my broker has no "Instant Execution" type ~ which mean I cannot use "Slippage_pip" variable):

 

 
Anton Nel:

This variable "Slippage_pip" is ignored if you use "Market Execution" type. Some brokers provide "Instant Execution" type ~ this will work. See the picture below (my broker has no "Instant Execution" type ~ which mean I cannot use "Slippage_pip" variable):

 

Thanks
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