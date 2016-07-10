Sum of 2 Orders are not Correct Why - page 3
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It will ALWAYS only count the last two orders. (which is what you requested)
This is because it filters on OrderOpentime()
So if you add filter for OP_SELL and the last two orders are OP_BUY then the result will be 0.0 because nothing gets written to arrays.
Please draw a flow chart http://draw.io
It will ALWAYS only count the last two orders. (which is what you requested)
This is because it filters on OrderOpentime()
So if you add filter for OP_SELL and the last two orders are OP_BUY then the result will be 0.0 because nothing gets written to arrays.
Please draw a flow chart http://draw.io
thank you for your reply MARCO
now i understand how your array function work
but i want to close 2 orders sum =1 usd then close both orders but only BUY ORDER SUM OR SELL ORDER SUM
It will ALWAYS only count the last two orders. (which is what you requested)
This is because it filters on OrderOpentime()
So if you add filter for OP_SELL and the last two orders are OP_BUY then the result will be 0.0 because nothing gets written to arrays.
Please draw a flow chart http://draw.io
Please Reply Marco i am looking for your Reply
Please Reply Marco i am looking for your Reply
I don't like the idea of closing winning orders @ 1 usd.
but please help me only if you dont like it does not mean it wont work . please i am only looking for you to my help .
please understand may be your share of code could save my weeks
i will hearty grateful to you if you share code
Regards
muhammad mudasir