Sum of 2 Orders are not Correct Why - page 3

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It will ALWAYS only count the last two orders. (which is what you requested)

This is because it filters on OrderOpentime()

So if you add filter for OP_SELL and the last two orders are OP_BUY then the result will be 0.0 because nothing gets written to arrays.

Please draw a flow chart http://draw.io

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draw.io - free flowchart maker and diagrams online
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draw.io (formerly Diagramly) is free online diagram software. You can use it as a flowchart maker, network diagram software, to create UML online, as an ER diagram tool, to...
 
Marco vd Heijden:

It will ALWAYS only count the last two orders. (which is what you requested)

This is because it filters on OrderOpentime()

So if you add filter for OP_SELL and the last two orders are OP_BUY then the result will be 0.0 because nothing gets written to arrays.

Please draw a flow chart http://draw.io



thank you for your reply MARCO

now i understand how your array function work


but i want to close 2 orders sum =1 usd then close both orders but only BUY ORDER SUM OR SELL ORDER SUM

 
Marco vd Heijden:

It will ALWAYS only count the last two orders. (which is what you requested)

This is because it filters on OrderOpentime()

So if you add filter for OP_SELL and the last two orders are OP_BUY then the result will be 0.0 because nothing gets written to arrays.

Please draw a flow chart http://draw.io




Please Reply Marco i am looking for your Reply

 
Muhammad Mudasir:




Please Reply Marco i am looking for your Reply

I don't like the idea of closing winning orders @ 1 usd.
 
Marco vd Heijden:
I don't like the idea of closing winning orders @ 1 usd.

but please help me only if you dont like it does not mean it wont work . please i am only looking for you to my help .


please understand may be your share of code could save my weeks


i will hearty grateful to you if you share code



Regards


muhammad mudasir

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