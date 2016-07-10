Sum of 2 Orders are not Correct Why - page 2
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these are functions
this does not work outside of the OrderSelect loop.
so how to make it work. please help marco
this does not work outside of the OrderSelect loop.
i change some codes and try to reset now ea close in profit but it,s when first trade in profit at 1 usd minimum
do you think any more changes i need to do?
This calculates the average profit for the symbol.
i change some codes and try to reset now ea close in profit but it,s when first trade in profit at 1 usd minimum
do you think any more changes i need to do?
yes i know but it,s calculate all orders profit i want last 2 orders profit
yes i know but it,s calculate all orders profit i want last 2 orders profit
I did give you the example.
yes i know but it,s calculate all orders profit i want last 2 orders profit
I did give you the example.
i added some filter in code but this filter only do Buy Sum Good but not Sell Some if last one not Sell. i am attaching Sell code please check why it,s return 0
i want again your help
Regards
Muhammad Mudasir
I don't get it you want the profit of last two orders then add filter OP_SELL and complain it doesn't work when it's not OP_SELL ?
This will take a long time to dev like this.
Please draw up a flow chart.
http://Draw.io
I don't get it you want the profit of last two orders then add filter OP_SELL and complain it doesn't work when it's not OP_SELL ?
This will take a long time to dev like this.
Please draw up a flow chart.
http://Draw.io
when i do Add OP_BUY in filter then i get result -1.46 usd which is Correct
when i add O_SELL IN filter then i get 0.0 result which is not correct. please help me in this
i get 0.0 , i dont know why because of i have nothing knowledge about array