Experts: Expert Advisor based on the Sidus indicator.

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Expert Advisor based on the Sidus indicator.:

Expert Advisor based on the Sidus indicator.

Author: Iurii Tokman

 

I try to merge this indicator into an EA since years ago. I didn't find any stable results !.

How about yours? Are you confident enough that things are better? Any forward test results?

Thanks for sharing.

 
Osama Shaban:

I try to merge this indicator into an EA since years ago. I didn't find any stable results !.

How about yours? Are you confident enough that things are better? Any forward test results?

Thanks for sharing.

myfxbook.com/members/YuriyTG/hammering-1/1708968
 

can someone make this indicator turn into ea ?

based on supply and demand

 
Iurii Tokman:
myfxbook.com/members/YuriyTG/hammering-1/1708968

I went on the site and it said system was deleted by creator !!

 
adam50:

can someone make this indicator turn into ea ?

based on supply and demand. 


Can you explain how does it work?

So I can try having ideas!!

 
Chris Lazarius:

Can you explain how does it work?

So I can try having ideas!!


the adviser works on 3 indicators

two indicators - moving average

and RSI

 


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