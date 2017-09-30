Experts: Expert Advisor based on the Sidus indicator.
I try to merge this indicator into an EA since years ago. I didn't find any stable results !.
How about yours? Are you confident enough that things are better? Any forward test results?
Thanks for sharing.
I try to merge this indicator into an EA since years ago. I didn't find any stable results !.
How about yours? Are you confident enough that things are better? Any forward test results?
Thanks for sharing.
can someone make this indicator turn into ea ?
based on supply and demand.
myfxbook.com/members/YuriyTG/hammering-1/1708968
I went on the site and it said system was deleted by creator !!
can someone make this indicator turn into ea ?
based on supply and demand.
Can you explain how does it work?
So I can try having ideas!!
Can you explain how does it work?
So I can try having ideas!!
the adviser works on 3 indicators
two indicators - moving average
and RSI
- Free trading apps
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Expert Advisor based on the Sidus indicator.:
Expert Advisor based on the Sidus indicator.
Author: Iurii Tokman