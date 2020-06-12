Indicators: ZeroLag MACD Colored
A lot of time it looks like the attachment
the last indicator in the attachment
Files:
Unfortunately I have the same, this indicator doesn't work and also hangs mt4 :-(
Regards Kate
kate682:
Unfortunately I have the same, this indicator doesn't work and also hangs mt4 :-(
Regards Kate
This version should work better.
Files:
ZeroLag_MACD_1.01.mq4 18 kb
zl_macd.png 54 kb
William Snyder:
This version should work better.
Thank you very much
xx
this is dont work on mt4 can you fix i need this indicator thanks
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ZeroLag MACD Colored:
The ZeroLag MACD Colored indicator is a modification of the ZeroLag MACD. Added coloring of the histogram bars relative to the previous bar, if the previous bar is below/above the current.
Author: Pluto.ru