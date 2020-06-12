Indicators: ZeroLag MACD Colored

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ZeroLag MACD Colored:

The ZeroLag MACD Colored indicator is a modification of the ZeroLag MACD. Added coloring of the histogram bars relative to the previous bar, if the previous bar is below/above the current.


Author: Pluto.ru

 

A lot of time it looks like the attachment 

the last indicator in the attachment 

 

Unfortunately I have the same, this indicator doesn't work and also hangs mt4 :-(

Regards Kate

 
kate682:

Unfortunately I have the same, this indicator doesn't work and also hangs mt4 :-(

Regards Kate

This version should work better.



Files:
ZeroLag_MACD_1.01.mq4  18 kb
zl_macd.png  54 kb
 
William Snyder:

This version should work better.



Thank you very much 

xx

 

this is dont work on mt4 can you fix i need this indicator thanks 

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