Shared MQL4 Folder
Hi there,
I use multiple terminals on 1 PC, mostly to allow me to test EA's etc across different brokers. It can be very irritating to copy EA's/Indicators/Scripts that I have written between the different data folders, to test them across multiple platforms, and at the same time make sure you are updating the latest copy etc.
Is there a way I can *point* multiple installations of metatrader to 1 single MQL4 folder. That why I can code an EA, and instantly it is available to all instances of mt4? This will save time with having to copy/paste and figure out which is the latest version.
Regards
Richard
Sharing the entire MQL4 folder is not a good idea, but sharing the sub-folders like indicators, experts, include, etc. works quite fine, use the symbolic directory links to link them to a single folder.
+1
It's not only "not a good idea", it's a very bad idea. Don't share or link the entire mql4 folder, you will have bad surprises.
i was lazy (and still am ;), and at one point i said OK what can go wrong here i will link it all together and see what will happen.
so i am sharing the complete mql4 folder between multiple instances of different builds and different brokers for years now.
i am using a junction method (mklink /j), and all installations are portable.
there are two problems with this:
1) you can get 'version not supported' meaning that source is compiled with new release of compiler and it wont work on older build
2) log files (terminal->experts tab is saved in MQL4/Logs) will be interlaced, so if you need some safe logging, do it in MQL4/files/uniqueFileName.log
otherwise it works fine, which surprised me, as i was expecting much exclusive access problems at least.
i am also working on at least two computers (on different locations) so the MQL4/5 folders are synchronized over internet, but over a helper folder (for safety and backup purpose).
but then again, if you are not an true expert, better be carefull :) you can use built in SCM (subversion, mql5.storage) or install an local instance of your choice for source control.
i was lazy (and still am ;), and at one point i said OK what can go wrong here i will link it all together and see what will happen.
so i am sharing the complete mql4 folder between multiple instances of different builds and different brokers for years now.
i am using a junction method (mklink /j), and all installations are portable.
there are two problems with this:
1) you can get 'version not supported' meaning that source is compiled with new release of compiler and it wont work on older build
2) log files (terminal->experts tab is saved in MQL4/Logs) will be interlaced, so if you need some safe logging, do it in MQL4/files/uniqueFileName.log
otherwise it works fine, which surprised me, as i was expecting much exclusive access problems at least.
i am also working on at least two computers (on different locations) so the MQL4/5 folders are synchronized over internet, but over a helper folder (for safety and backup purpose).
but then again, if you are not an true expert, better be carefull :) you can use built in SCM (subversion, mql5.storage) or install an local instance of your choice for source control.
I will contact you each time someone will complain after applying this solution
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Hi there,
I use multiple terminals on 1 PC, mostly to allow me to test EA's etc across different brokers. It can be very irritating to copy EA's/Indicators/Scripts that I have written between the different data folders, to test them across multiple platforms, and at the same time make sure you are updating the latest copy etc.
Is there a way I can *point* multiple installations of metatrader to 1 single MQL4 folder. That why I can code an EA, and instantly it is available to all instances of mt4? This will save time with having to copy/paste and figure out which is the latest version.
Regards
Richard