MetaTrader 4 Trading Platform Awarded Best Auto-Trading Software by Forex Magnates
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We are pleased to announce that MetaTrader 4 has been awarded Best Auto-Trading Software by reputable Forex Magnates web portal. The award ceremony took place at the inaugural Forex Magnates Summit 2012 in London on November 14. The event was attended by over 500 influential players in Forex and derivatives markets. According to Forex Magnates, the event was the first of its kind as senior members of the retail and institutional FX markets were brought together under one roof.
The winner in each category has been defined by the jury consisting of 10 independent and anonymous judges. The choice has been made from the short list of nominees. The initial list of nominations consisted of 23 categories, but then it has been narrowed down to the nine most important and significant ones from Best FX Liquidity Provider to Best FX Broker. A company having most votes within each category was selected as the winner. Thus, MetaTrader 4 has bested its competitors in Best Auto-Trading Software category.
Feedback has played an important role in defining the categories and compiling the list of nominees. Opinions of all companies and users who sent their comments via email have been considered."We are honored to receive the award for Best Auto-Trading Software, as our company aims to provide traders with the best solutions for the automated trading," - says Gaies Chreis, COO of MetaQuotes Software Corp. "We are happy to receive such a prestigious award from Forex Magnates and we will continue our efforts towards this direction!"