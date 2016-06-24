MT5 tester - Trade is disabled
Doesn't MT tester test because of the BREXIT vote today?
I have a similar problem with build 1347 for GBP pairs on a live account!
Same problem on InstaForex!
I think there is a change in MT5 that has an error as this problem is very recent.
up
Roboforex non-hedge same error today (build 1347)
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I'm receiving this error in the MT5 tester:
Any ideas?
It is Alpari-Ltd-MT5: Demo Account - Hedge