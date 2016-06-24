MT5 tester - Trade is disabled

New comment
 

I'm receiving this error in the MT5 tester:

 

 

 

 

            ResetLastError();

            MqlTick tick;
            SymbolInfoTick(_Symbol, tick);

            double orderLots       = NormalizeEntrySize(lots);
            double stopLossPrice   = GetStopLossPrice(type, stopLoss);
            double takeProfitPrice = GetTakeProfitPrice(type, takeProfit);

            MqlTradeRequest request;
            MqlTradeResult result;
            MqlTradeCheckResult check;
            ZeroMemory(request);
            ZeroMemory(result);
            ZeroMemory(check);

            request.action       = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;
            request.symbol       = _Symbol;
            request.volume       = orderLots;
            request.type         = (type == OP_BUY) ? ORDER_TYPE_BUY : ORDER_TYPE_SELL;
            request.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_FOK;
            request.deviation    = 10;
            request.sl           = stopLossPrice;
            request.tp           = takeProfitPrice;
            request.comment      = OrderComment;

            bool isOrderCheck = OrderCheck(request, check);
            string retcode = ResultRetcodeDescription(check.retcode);

            if (!isOrderCheck)
                Print("Error: ", __FUNCTION__, "(): OrderCheck(): ", retcode);

 

Any ideas?

 It is Alpari-Ltd-MT5: Demo Account - Hedge

 

Doesn't MT tester test because of the BREXIT vote today?

 
I have  a similar problem with build 1347 for GBP pairs on a live account!
 

Same problem on InstaForex!

 

I think there is a change in MT5 that has an error as this problem is very recent. 

 

up

[Deleted]  
Roboforex non-hedge same error today (build 1347)
New comment