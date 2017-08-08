MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester Leverage is locked to 1:1
and MT5 build 1645 -
Miroslav Popov:Is your MT5 platform installed from the same broker as your account ?
Hello,
The MT5 strategy tester leverage is locked to 1:1 no mater my demo account is 1:100.
I deleted the account and created a new one but no luck.
Any ideas?
MT screenshot:
Account screenshot:
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Hello,
The MT5 strategy tester leverage is locked to 1:1 no mater my demo account is 1:100.
I deleted the account and created a new one but no luck.
Any ideas?
MT screenshot:
Account screenshot: