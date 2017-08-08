MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester Leverage is locked to 1:1

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Hello,


The MT5 strategy tester leverage is locked to 1:1 no mater my demo account is 1:100. 


I deleted the account and created a new one but no luck. 


Any ideas?


MT screenshot:


Account screenshot:


 

MT5 demo (MetaQuotes-Demo server)?
It is strange ...

My screenshots:




 

and MT5 build 1645 - 


 
Miroslav Popov:

Hello,


The MT5 strategy tester leverage is locked to 1:1 no mater my demo account is 1:100. 


I deleted the account and created a new one but no luck. 


Any ideas?


MT screenshot:


Account screenshot:


Is your MT5 platform installed from the same broker as your account ?
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