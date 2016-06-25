Trading in this week of "Brexit"

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  • 29% (14)
  • 4% (2)
  • 17% (8)
  • 6% (3)
  • 33% (16)
  • 0% (0)
  • 10% (5)
Total voters: 48
 
I already stopped trading since last Wednesday. I want to make it as a rest and also to keep away from any risks.
 
Osama Shaban:
I already stopped trading since last Wednesday. I want to make it as a rest and also to keep away from any risks.

of course

this is great timing for the rest 

 

I think, It is best time make a money for professionals.

High volatile market means, make much money :) 

 
Foreks Durum:

I think, It is best time make a money for professionals.

High volatile market means, make much money :) 

+1 Forex Durum

I'm glad at least some people get it.

I wish moves like this happened everyday.


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