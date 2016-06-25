Trading in this week of "Brexit"
- EURUSD - Trends, Forecasts and Implications (Part 2)
- FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015
- learn how to earn money villagers [Episode 2] !
I already stopped trading since last Wednesday. I want to make it as a rest and also to keep away from any risks.
Osama Shaban:
I already stopped trading since last Wednesday. I want to make it as a rest and also to keep away from any risks.
I already stopped trading since last Wednesday. I want to make it as a rest and also to keep away from any risks.
of course
this is great timing for the rest
I think, It is best time make a money for professionals.
High volatile market means, make much money :)
Foreks Durum:
High volatile market means, make much money :)
I think, It is best time make a money for professionals.
High volatile market means, make much money :)
+1 Forex Durum
I'm glad at least some people get it.
I wish moves like this happened everyday.
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